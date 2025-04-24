Florida attorney general sues Snap, claiming harm to children

Key Points:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against Snap, Inc., alleging violations of state laws designed to protect children from harmful online content.

The suit claims Snapchat's addictive design features and lack of age safeguards expose minors to drug dealers, sexual predators, and explicit content.

Florida's HB 3 law requires parental consent for users under 16 and prohibits addictive app features for young users, which the Attorney General says Snap has violated.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a legal battle against Snap, Inc., the parent company of the social media giant Snapchat, alleging that the company has violated state laws by knowingly endangering children through its platform.

At the heart of the lawsuit is Florida’s HB 3, a law passed in 2024 and signed by the governor, which aims to curb behavioral addiction among minors using social media. The statute targets five specific app features deemed “addictive,” of which Snapchat is accused of using four: infinite scrolling, push notifications, auto-play videos, and engagement tracking tools such as SnapStreaks.

“Snap is deceiving Florida parents about the dangers children face on the app,” said Uthmeier in a statement. “We take the safety and security of children very seriously, and as part of our mission to make Florida the best place to raise a family, we are holding social media platforms that harm children accountable.”

Alleged violations of child protection laws

HB 3 prohibits social media platforms from offering accounts to users known to be 13 years old or younger, and requires explicit parental consent for users aged 14 and 15. The attorney general’s office contends that Snap, Inc., is defying this mandate by promoting the app as safe for children as young as 13 without meeting the legal consent requirements.

The suit further asserts that Snapchat exposes minors to a range of inappropriate content, including profanity, nudity, drug and alcohol use, and sexually suggestive material. It also alleges that the app provides a conduit for dangerous individuals, including drug dealers and sexual predators, to reach underage users with relative ease.

Wider implications?

Snap, Inc. has previously acknowledged its responsibility under HB 3 in separate legal proceedings, yet according to the state, it continues to disregard the law. The complaint portrays this as an intentional act of deception directed at parents and guardians.

This case could have significant implications for how social media platforms operate in Florida and possibly beyond. If successful, it could pave the way for other states to enact or enforce similar regulations.

The attorney general’s office did not specify the penalties being sought, but emphasized that the legal action is part of a broader commitment to making Florida “the safest state in the nation to raise a family.”

