CPSC report shows childhood drowning remains persistent public safety threat

Childhood drowning remains the leading cause of death for U.S. children ages 1 to 4, according to a new Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) report.

An average of 376 children under 15 fatally drowned in pool- or spa-related incidents each year from 2021 to 2023, with nearly 80% of victims younger than 5.

The CPSC is urging parents to strengthen water safety measures as summer swimming season reaches its peak, and the agency plans to convene a national roundtable on drowning prevention.

Childhood drowning continues to pose a significant public safety risk in the United States, with fatalities increasing in 2023, and most incidents occurring at residential pools and spas, according to a new report released Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The report found that drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. From 2021 through 2023, an average of 376 children younger than 15 died each year in pool- or spa-related drowning incidents, with nearly four out of five victims under the age of 5.

In 2023, 379 children died in pool- or spa-related drownings, a 6% increase from the 359 fatalities reported the previous year. More than 70% of fatal drownings between 2021 and 2023 occurred at residential locations, including the victim's home or the home of a relative, friend, or neighbor. Between 2023 and 2025, an estimated 5,900 children under 15 were treated annually in hospital emergency departments for nonfatal pool- or spa-related drowning injuries.

"Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1 through 4, and this year's report makes clear that these tragedies continue to take an unacceptable toll on American families," Peter A. Feldman, acting CPSC Chairman, said in a statement accompanying the report.

As families spend more time around pools during the summer, the agency urged parents and caregivers to maintain constant supervision around water by designating a distraction-free "Water Watcher." The commission also recommended installing multiple layers of protection, including pool fencing, self-closing and self-latching gates, door alarms, and pool covers to prevent unsupervised access.

What to do

The CPSC also advised consumers to check whether their pools or related equipment have been recalled. Earlier this year, the agency announced the recall of approximately five million above-ground pools after child drowning deaths linked to compression straps that could be used as footholds for climbing into pools. Officials also encouraged pool owners to secure or remove above-ground pool ladders when pools are not in use.

Additional recommendations include teaching children to swim, learning CPR, keeping children away from pool drains, and ensuring pools and spas are equipped with federally compliant drain covers to reduce entrapment risks.

The commission said it will continue evaluating its drowning prevention efforts and plans to host a National Roundtable on Childhood Drowning Prevention later this month, bringing together safety experts to identify evidence-based strategies for reducing childhood drownings and strengthening future agency initiatives.