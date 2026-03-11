New safety rules target dangerous water beads

Federal regulators are introducing new safety standards for water beads after thousands of children were injured by the popular toy.

The small, colorful beads can expand dramatically when exposed to liquid, causing choking or dangerous internal blockages if swallowed.

The new rules aim to limit how these products are sold and marketed, especially to protect young children.

Federal regulators are taking action against water beads — the tiny, colorful pellets that expand dramatically in water — after thousands of children were injured by the popular products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently approved new safety standards designed to reduce the risks associated with these beads, which are often marketed as toys, crafts, or sensory play items.

The updated rules aim to better protect young children by addressing how the beads are sold, labeled, and marketed. Regulators say the changes are intended to prevent products that can expand dangerously inside the body from ending up in children’s hands. Consumer safety advocates have pushed for stronger action for years, arguing that water beads pose a unique hazard because they start out tiny but can grow much larger when they absorb liquid.

While the new standards are intended to reduce risks, many advocates say continued awareness among parents and caregivers will still be essential.

“This overdue, commonsense step should reduce the risk of playtime turning into tragedy,” Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog Director for U.S. PIRG Education Fund, said in a news release.

“Children will be safer going forward because it’ll be difficult if not impossible to find these toys for sale, but this doesn’t eliminate the risk posed by water beads already in people’s homes.”

Why water beads can be dangerous

Water beads are made from superabsorbent polymers designed to soak up liquid. Originally developed for uses such as gardening and floral arrangements, they eventually became popular as sensory toys and craft materials because of their squishy texture and bright colors.

The problem is what happens if a child swallows one. A bead that starts out smaller than a pea can expand significantly once inside the body. In some cases, the bead can grow large enough to block the digestive tract, which may require emergency surgery to remove.

Injuries tied to water beads have been reported across the country. Federal safety data estimate that thousands of children were treated in U.S. emergency rooms between 2017 and 2022 after ingesting the beads. Doctors have also reported cases where children inserted the beads into their ears or noses, where they can swell and cause damage.

Because the beads are smooth, colorful, and often resemble candy, they can be especially tempting for babies and toddlers.

What parents should know

Even with new regulations in place, water beads may still be sold for certain purposes, including decorative or gardening uses. That means they can still make their way into homes where young children live or visit.

If you have water beads — or are thinking about buying them — experts recommend taking a few precautions: