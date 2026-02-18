Arsenic found in popular candies: What parents need to know

A Florida Department of Health report found arsenic in 28 of 46 tested candy products, with some popular brands exceeding FDA guidance levels used for other foods and water.

Children may be especially vulnerable to long-term, low-level exposure, since arsenic can build up in the body over time and developing brains and organs are more sensitive.

Experts say parents don’t need to panic — but should pay attention, checking ingredient lists, limiting frequent exposure, and considering products with fewer additives and third-party testing.

A recent report from the Florida Department of Health found arsenic in 28 out of 46 tested candy products, understandably leaving many parents unsettled.

Some of the products identified include widely consumed brands like Jolly Ranchers, Nerds Gummy Clusters, and Laffy Taffy. While the study did not distinguish between organic and inorganic arsenic — a key difference when assessing risk — several products reportedly exceeded FDA guidance levels, raising new questions about how closely these everyday treats are monitored.

So, what does this actually mean for families?

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Siouxie Boshoff, CEO and Founder of SWITCH, a clean candy alternative, to break down what arsenic levels are typical, when they may become a red flag, and what practical steps parents can take to reduce exposure — without turning treat time into a stress trigger.

The risks of arsenic in candy

Boshoff shared the top short- and long-term risks associated with arsenic in some of the most popular candy brands.

“The primary concern is that arsenic is bioaccumulative, meaning it builds up in the body over time and is not easily eliminated through normal detoxification processes,” she said. “Even small, repeated exposures can add up — particularly when the source is a product like candy that children may consume regularly.”

Boshoff explained that high levels of arsenic exposure can cause immediate symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, in terms of its presence in food, the greater concern lies in chronic, low-level exposure.

“Long-term arsenic exposure has been linked to an increased risk of various health issues, including developmental delays, cognitive impairment, weakened immune function, and even certain cancers,” she said. “It may also affect cardiovascular health and metabolic function.”

Why kids are at the greatest risk

Boshoff explained that these findings are particularly concerning for children because their brains and organs are still developing, and their bodies absorb and process toxins differently than adults.

“Because children are smaller, the same amount of exposure represents a proportionally higher dose,” she said. “In addition, their developing systems are more vulnerable to disruption, meaning the potential impact can be more significant and long-lasting than in fully grown adults.”

Are there ‘normal’ levels of arsenic?

The FDA does not currently have an exact set limit specifically for candy. However, there are benchmarks for other products.Water is generally considered acceptable at 10 parts per billion (ppb), and items like orange juice or rice cereal can have up to 100 ppb.

“According to the data published by the Florida Department of Health, some candies tested at significantly higher levels,” Boshoff said. “Jolly Ranchers had some of the highest recorded levels at 540 ppb, followed closely by Twizzlers at 500 to 510 ppb.

“A confusing factor is that vendors often list contents on certificates of analysis in parts per million (ppm) rather than parts per billion. As long as it is less than one part per million, it might sound ‘okay,’ but that is actually 1,000 parts per billion — twice the high levels found in the testing.”

What ingredients to watch for

Boshoff explained there are some red flags for parents to look for when thinking about which candies they want their kids to have. She recommends that parents look for the following high-risk ingredients:

Rice Starch: If a product contains rice starch, there is a good chance it could have higher levels of potential arsenic, as rice contains significant amounts of arsenic compared to other ingredients.

High Fructose Corn Syrup: This is very rough on the body—worse than sugar in how it is processed. It can drive obesity, insulin resistance, and raise triglycerides. Humans really shouldn't be eating it; it creates a heavy burden on the liver.

Artificial Ingredients: Watch out for artificial flavors, colors, and maltodextrin. These can be "toxic bombs" and have been shown to have an impaired impact on people.

“In addition to avoiding ingredients like rice starch, it’s important to be wary of cheaper bulk candy products,” Boshoff recommended. “When manufacturers use the cheapest ingredients possible, you often end up with reduced purity and quality.

“Products that are certified organic and third-party tested often have fewer ingredients and lower levels of contamination. For example, organic brands that use natural colors did not test with the same high levels of arsenic as the conventional brands.”

Ultimately, Boshoff hopes that parents consider these findings, as there are long-term impacts for kids.

“It is vital to consider that we are feeding children during a formative period,” she said. “Anything we can do to minimize the impact on their teeth, gut, developing brains, and endocrine systems matters. What we put into these little bodies carries them through a lifetime.”