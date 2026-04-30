Study reveals everyday cleaning products putting kids at risk

Household cleaning products continue to send thousands of young children to emergency rooms.

Toddlers ages 1–2 face the highest risk due to normal developmental behavior.

Detergent packets and spray bottles are among the leading sources of injury.

Regular cleaning products are a staple in nearly every home — but new research suggests they can also pose a serious risk to young children.

A recent study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that these products remain a leading cause of injury among kids under age 5, with an estimated 240,800 emergency department visits in the U.S. between 2007 and 2022. That breaks down to roughly one injury every 35 minutes.

While these products are designed for everyday use, they often contain chemicals that can be harmful if swallowed, inhaled, or even splashed into the eyes. Young children are especially vulnerable because they tend to explore their environment by touching and tasting objects — and don’t yet understand the dangers.

How researchers studied the issue

To better understand the scope of the problem, researchers analyzed 16 years of national data on injuries treated in U.S. emergency departments involving household cleaning products.

The study focused specifically on children ages 5 and younger and examined trends over time, including the types of products involved, how injuries occurred, and which age groups were most affected.

The analysis also looked at how newer products — like single-use detergent packets introduced in 2012 — have changed injury patterns. Researchers compared these newer risks with more traditional sources, such as cleaning solutions stored in spray bottles or other containers, to see how product design and packaging may influence injury rates.

What the study found

The findings highlight a few key problem areas. Detergent packets were responsible for about 33% of injuries, making them a leading source of harm despite safety improvements over time.

Spray bottles were another major contributor, accounting for 28% of injuries. These incidents often involved chemicals getting into children’s eyes, sometimes causing burns, irritation, or infections.

Across all product types, ingestion was the most common way children were injured, and poisoning was the most frequent diagnosis. About 7% of cases required hospitalization, indicating that some exposures were severe.

The study also found that children ages 1 to 2 were at the highest risk — likely because they are mobile, curious, and more likely to put objects in their mouths but lack the ability to recognize danger.

“This heightened vulnerability is likely due to developmental factors,” researcher Rebecca McAdams, MPH, said in a news release. “Young children explore their world by putting things in their mouth, but they can’t read labels or recognize the potential danger of these products.”

Overall, products like bleach and detergents were most often involved in these incidents, underscoring how everyday cleaning supplies can pose unexpected risks when left within reach.

Safety tips

To help keep young ones safe around the house, Nationwide Children’s Hospital has some tips for parents to keep in mind: