Commercials during NFL games promote unhealthy food, study finds

Super Bowl commercials always draw a lot of attention for their humor and creativity. But the underlying message of many of them might not be good for your health.

A new study of food advertising found that the food advertised during NFL games generally promotes unhealthy food options.

The findings, published by researchers from Saint Louis University and the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine in JAMA Network, analyzed the nutritional content of foods advertised during televised NFL games, which are among the most-watched sporting events in the United States.

The study focused on the impact of advertising and sponsorships on consumer behavior, particularly among adults with conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, hypertension, diabetes, and kidney failure.

The results showed that foods promoted during NFL games are often high in sodium, calories, and fat, contributing to excessive dietary intake. The study concludes that this trend is particularly concerning given the lack of regulations on the frequency of such advertisements.

Bad influence?

"The thing that surprised me most was how normalized these ads and paid promotions were, and there weren't any regulations on how much people could view them," Lara Al-Zoubaidi, a third-year nutrition student at SLU said in a press release.

The study's methodology involved assessing the nutritional content of advertised foods based on information from company websites, with serving sizes determined by the presentation in each commercial. The researchers emphasized that the combination of extended viewing times and poor dietary choices could negatively impact the prevention and management of chronic cardiovascular and other conditions.

The findings suggest that healthcare providers should counsel patients with prevalent conditions to limit their intake of high-sodium foods advertised during NFL games, which could lead to improved symptoms and quality of life.

