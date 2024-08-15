ALDI is recalling 28,000 single-serve coffee makers due to burn risk

Supermarket chain ALDI is recalling 28,000 Ambiano single-serve coffee makers because they can expel hot water from the top of the machine, posing a burn hazard. ALDI has received 25 reports of the recalled coffeemakers expelling hot water from the top of the machine, including three reports of burns.

The recall involves coffee makers sold in gray, blue, pink, and purple colors. The units measure approximately L 11", W 4.7" and H 12." Ambiano is printed on the side of the coffee maker.

Model numbers and UPC Codes are located on the rating label on the bottom of the unit.

The coffee makers were sold at ALDI stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia from July 2023 through September 2023 for about $50.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee makers. Consumers may return the unit to an ALDI store for a full cash refund of $49.99, plus applicable sales tax.

Alternatively, consumers may receive a $75 ALDI electronic gift card when they visit www.recallrtr.com/aldicoffeemaker, register the recalled coffee maker, and receive instructions on how to cut the unplugged cord, dispose of the product, and upload photos of the coffee maker showing the model number, registration number, and cut cord.

Consumers may contact ALDI toll-free at 888-770-7124 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/aldicoffeemaker or corporate.aldi.us and click on “Newsroom” and then “Product Recalls” for more information.