Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Finance News

Insurance News

Finance News

Want to save as much as 25% on your car insurance?

One provider even offers a try-before-you-buy option

Featured Finance News photo

One of the biggest inflationary thorns in consumers' side these days is auto insurance. In May alone, insurance rates were the biggest driver of inflation, sending many American car owners looking for ways to save money, while maintaining coverage.

Out of all that’s been tried, however, there’s one thing that nearly half of drivers haven’t done to lower their insurance cost: telematics. 

Telematics for car insurance is basically like having a little driving coach in your ...

Read article
Featured Finance News photo

Latest Articles

  1. Wells Fargo gets sued for not backing up scammed customers
  2. Chase Bank warns CFPB rule would result in new fees
  3. Mortgage rates rise but stay under 7%
  4. How to have fun this summer without going into debt
  5. Complaints about savings accounts have doubled!

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Insurance News delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.