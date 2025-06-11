What are 'new collar' jobs?

New collar jobs are those that don’t require college degrees, but also don’t require manual labor.

There are opportunities out there for consumers to find high-paying jobs – without a college degree.

Resume Genius put together a list of the top 10 highest-paying new collar jobs.

We’ve all heard of blue collar jobs and white collar jobs, but what about “new collar” jobs?

Popularized by IBM several years ago, the term refers to jobs that don’t require traditional four-year degrees, but also don’t require physical labor.

The result: high-paying jobs for those who may not have graduated from a four-year college.

“New-collar jobs are jobs that don’t rely on physical labor (like many blue-collar jobs), but also don’t require a college degree (like the majority of white-collar jobs),” Eva Chen, a career expert at Resume Genius said in a news release.

“These jobs are skills-driven, where learning happens on the job and adaptability matters just as much as credentials. New-collar roles challenge the idea that a degree is the only path to success. By showcasing practical skills, a portfolio of work, or even strong referrals, people can build meaningful, well-paying careers without racking up more student debt or spending years in school.”

Highest paying new collar jobs

New collar jobs are out there – and they pay well!

Resume Genius recently put together a list of the top 10 highest-paying new collar jobs of 2025. They analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, online job postings, and automation risk scores to find jobs that: didn’t require a four-year degree, had remote and hybrid work available, required minimal physical labor, had less than a 50% chance of being automated by AI, and had salaries of at least $100,000.

Here’s the top 10 list:

Marketing Manager Median annual salary: $159,660 Human Resources Manager Median annual salary: $140,030 Sales Manager Median annual salary: $138,060 Computer Network Architect Median annual salary: $130,390 General and Operations Manager Median annual salary: $129,330 Information Security Analyst Median annual salary: $124,910 Sales Engineer Median annual salary: $121,520 Health Services Manager Median annual salary: $117,960 Art Director Median annual salary: $111,040 Construction Manager Median annual salary: $106,980

Ideal candidates

“Many new-collar jobs reward people who are proactive and work well with others because that’s often what the roles demand day-to-day,” Nathan Soto, a career expert at Resume Genius, said in a news release.

“Since these roles tend to evolve quickly, employers often look for candidates who are flexible, quick learners, and comfortable using new tools or workflows. Showing that you’re open to feedback and willing to grow on the job can make just as much of a difference as formal credentials.”