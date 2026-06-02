Remote work is still hiring: 10 entry-level jobs new grads should be watching in 2026

New graduate hiring is expected to rise 5.6% for the Class of 2026, creating more opportunities for entry-level job seekers.

Customer service, administrative, and sales roles saw some of the biggest increases in remote entry-level openings over the past year.

Major employers across healthcare, technology, and finance are actively recruiting Gen Z talent for remote and hybrid positions.

Landing that first job after graduation can feel overwhelming, especially in a competitive job market.

To help job seekers navigate the changing workplace, FlexJobs recently released its 2026 New Grad Guide to Remote Work, highlighting the industries, job titles, and employers offering the most opportunities for entry-level talent. The report found strong demand in fields such as customer service, administration, and sales, with remote openings in these areas growing by more than 30% over the past year.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs, who explained that whether you're preparing to graduate or looking for your first professional role, knowing which jobs are in demand can provide a valuable roadmap for launching a career in today's increasingly flexible workforce.

The top 10 list

FlebJobs’ report breaks down the entry-level remote job market in a few key ways: the top 10 industries for remote entry-level jobs, 10 companies leading hiring for entry-level remote jobs, and the most in-demand entry-level remote job titles. Here’s a look at what’s currently trending.

Top 10 Industries for Entry-Level Remote Jobs

Customer Service Administrative Sales Project Management Medical & Health Communications Operations Accounting & Finance Business Development Education

10 Employers Leading Hiring for Entry-Level Remote Talent

Mass General Brigham Thermo Fisher Scientific HCA – Hospital Corporation of America State of North Carolina T-Mobile IQVIA Stride, Inc. Raymond James Centene Corporation Toast, Inc.

Most In-Demand Entry-Level Remote Job Titles

Sales Development Representative Customer Service Representative Business Development Representative Account Executive Financial Analyst Staff Accountant Administrative Assistant Software Engineer Registered Nurse Project Coordinator

The impact of AI in the entry-level job search

Frana explained that there are a few key ways for entry-level job seekers to be mindful of AI in their job search.

“First, in terms of the application and hiring process, the increased usage of AI tools that help make applying for jobs more efficient, has increased the number of applicants per opening, especially for remote roles,” Frana said.

“Beyond this, AI is impacting the way many entry-level jobs are done, with many required tasks able to be done by an AI tool. It’s important for job seekers to have a good understanding of how these tools work and how they can be used effectively so they remain a competitive applicant for entry-level roles.

“Even with the competitive nature of the entry-level job market, AI has also brought new opportunities for AI specific roles, AI support staff, and the need for people to bridge the space between the technology and the important human aspect of the work we do.”

Advice for job seekers

Whether you’re a recent grad or you know a recent grad, Frana has some tips for the entry-level remote job search.

“Knowing short and long term career goals will help with creating a structured job search, which is a key to success,” Frana said. “Outlining daily, weekly, and monthly tasks will help with focus to ensure the right activities are being completed.

“Also, persistence is key. For many, even with the increase in hiring, the job search is taking several months. Be kind to yourself, keep up with applications and networking, evaluate your efforts periodically to determine what is working, make adjustments where needed and your job search will be a success.”