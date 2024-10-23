Walmart to start offering same-day pharmacy delivery

Following on the heels of Amazon’s recent announcement about expanding its same-day pharmacy delivery, Walmart has now made a similar announcement.

The budget-friendly retailer said it will begin offering same-day prescription delivery, and shoppers will be able to combine their prescriptions and general merchandise into one single order.

“Helping customers solve missions is core to everything we do. By combining Pharmacy Delivery into a single order, we're strengthening our commitment to providing everything they need, whenever and wherever they need it,” said Tom Ward, executive vice president and chief eCommerce officer, Walmart U.S.

“If you’re sick, we can deliver the necessary medicine along with everything else you need to feel better: cough drops, a heating pad, blanket and orange juice.”

What can consumers expect?

This new same-day pharmacy delivery option will be available for shoppers in the Walmart app or on the Walmart website, and consumers can get either new medications or prescription refills delivered to their doors.

The same way you’d add in your grocery order or the school supplies you need, you can now also add in your prescription or other pharmacy essentials. All of the items in your order – prescriptions included – will be delivered in one shipment.

Consumers can expect to see the following options:

Same-Day Scheduled Delivery: Scheduled delivery for a specific time that fits your schedule.

On-Demand and Express Delivery: These options will be available a bit further down the road, giving consumers the option to get their prescription orders within 30 minutes.

Insurance Benefits: Just as you’d use your prescription insurance benefits at the pharmacy, they can also be added to your pharmacy delivery order.

Currently, pharmacy delivery is available in six states – Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. However, by the end of 2025, 49 states across the country will have access to pharmacy delivery.

“Our extensive footprint across the nation combined with our deep expertise in pharmacy uniquely positions us to make a profound impact in the communities we serve," said Kevin Host, senior vice president of Pharmacy at Walmart U.S.

“We understand that health care is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s hyper-local. Each community has unique needs. This new offering allows us to continue serving customers while also giving more time back to our pharmacies for high-touch health services.”

More details

Shoppers will be able to track their packages, and will receive images of their order delivery once the package has been dropped off. Additionally, all prescriptions will be packed in tamper-proof wrapping, and the handling of all medications will be verified by licensed pharmacists.

The cost of pharmacy delivery will be similar to that of a regular Walmart on-demand delivery. For Walmart+ members, a pharmacy delivery will be free of charge, and those who aren’t members will be charged a $9.95 delivery fee.