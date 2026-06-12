Walmart Deals returns June 22-28 with online and in-store savings.

Walmart+ members will get first access to select high-demand deal drops.

Discounts will span categories including electronics, home, toys, fashion, and more.

In addition to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day and Target’s Circle Deal Days, shoppers looking to save on summer purchases will soon have another opportunity to score discounts.

Walmart has announced the return of its annual Walmart Deals event, a weeklong promotion that will run from June 22 through June 28.

The sale will be available both online and in stores, giving customers multiple ways to shop. Online deals begin at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 22, while in-store promotions start when local stores open that morning. According to Walmart, the event will feature thousands of deals across a wide range of popular categories, including electronics, home products, toys, fashion, and back-to-school essentials

The retailer says the event is designed to help customers save during the busy summer shopping season, whether they're purchasing seasonal items, preparing for upcoming school expenses, or simply looking for discounts on everyday products.

What shoppers can expect

Walmart+ members will receive early access to select “Hot Deal drops,” which Walmart describes as high-demand offers available before they are open to the general public. Walmart+ members can begin shopping these featured deals online at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 22.

Any remaining inventory from those special deal drops will become available to all shoppers on June 23. Outside of those member-exclusive offers, the broader Walmart Deals event will be open to everyone, regardless of membership status.

Walmart says shoppers can expect discounts from well-known brands across multiple departments. The company has highlighted savings opportunities in categories such as technology, home goods, toys, fashion, and outdoor products, among others.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the biggest takeaway is timing. With the sale running for a full seven days, shoppers will have more flexibility than they might during shorter promotional events. The weeklong format also provides time to compare prices, browse different categories, and decide which purchases make the most sense.

Walmart+ members may benefit from the added advantage of accessing select high-demand deals before other shoppers, while non-members can still participate in the broader sale throughout the week.

Whether shoppers are looking for summer essentials, home upgrades, or early back-to-school purchases, the event offers another opportunity to find discounts before the season moves into full swing.