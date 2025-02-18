Texas launches investigation into Chinese AI firm DeepSeek

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The probe focuses on the privacy practices of DeepSeek's AI platform and its claims of technological superiority, purportedly rivaling advanced models such as OpenAI's Model o1.

Paxton has formally notified DeepSeek that its platform is in violation of the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act. Paxton has also issued third-party Civil Investigative Demands to tech giants Google and Apple.

These demands request a thorough analysis of the DeepSeek application and require the submission of all documentation that DeepSeek was obligated to provide before its app was made available to consumers.

"DeepSeek appears to be no more than a proxy for the CCP to undermine American AI dominance and steal the data of our citizens," Paxton said in a statement.

Requesting cooperation from Apple and Google

"That’s why I’m announcing a thorough investigation and calling on Google and Apple to cooperate immediately by providing all relevant documents related to the DeepSeek app. The United States and Texas will continue to be at the forefront of global AI innovation, and any CCP-aligned company that tries to undermine that dominance by violating the rights of Texans and illegally undercutting American technology companies will face the full force of the law."

The investigation follows a directive issued by Paxton on January 28, which banned DeepSeek's platform from all Office of the Attorney General devices. This action was taken due to significant security concerns and the company's perceived allegiance to the CCP, including its readiness to censor information critical of the Chinese government.

As the investigation unfolds, the Attorney General's office remains committed to safeguarding the privacy rights of Texans and maintaining the integrity of American technological advancements. The outcome of this investigation could have far-reaching implications for the AI industry and international relations concerning data privacy and security.