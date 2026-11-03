Are Target's shopping baskets tracking you? Here's what shoppers should know

Some Target baskets have tracking technology: Small Bluetooth devices can help determine where baskets are located inside stores.

The technology isn't new: Target has used Bluetooth-based location technology since at least 2015 to help shoppers navigate stores and find deals.

You can limit personal tracking: Turning off location permissions for the Target app can prevent the retailer from linking your phone's location to its in-store services.

If you've noticed a small electronic device attached to a red Target shopping basket, you might be wondering what it's doing there.

A viral TikTok video posted in late August claimed Target was using the devices to track customers as they move through stores, potentially monitoring their shopping habits.

Turns out, there's some truth to that claim. According to a recent Snopes investigation, some Target baskets contain Bluetooth Low Energy beacons that transmit location signals.

But there's an important distinction between tracking where a shopping basket goes and tracking the person carrying it.

How Target's basket tracking works

The small devices communicate with technology installed in Target's overhead LED lighting system, which can work with the Target app to determine a shopper's location inside the store.

That information can help customers find specific products, navigate aisles, and receive location-based deals. For example, if you're looking for laundry detergent, the app may be able to guide you to the correct aisle rather than leaving you wandering around the store.

And while the technology might sound new, Target has been experimenting with Bluetooth beacons since at least 2015.

In fact, the retailer introduced Bluetooth-powered indoor mapping to its app back in 2017.

Is Target collecting information about your shopping habits?

This is where things get a little murkier for shoppers. The basket-mounted beacons themselves don't collect any of your personal information. What they do is transmit location signals that other devices and systems can use.

However, when you use Target's app with location permissions enabled, the retailer can potentially connect your location with information that’s on your smartphone.

Snopes found that it remains unclear whether Target uses your information, like your movement around the store, for reasons beyond helping you find particular products and delivering specific offers based solely on your location in the store.

That distinction matters, especially for shoppers concerned about how retailers collect and use personal data.

How to limit tracking while shopping at Target

If you're uncomfortable sharing your location while shopping, there are a few simple steps you can take.