Samsung Health users may have to share health data with AI to keep using key app features

Samsung Health users are being asked to consent to the use of their health data to train the company's AI models.

A report claims users who decline the request could lose cloud syncing and backup for their health data, with Samsung warning previously synced data may be deleted unless retention is required by law.

The policy, first highlighted by How-To Geek, has sparked criticism from privacy advocates who argue users are being forced to choose between privacy and a core app feature.

Samsung is rolling out a change to its Samsung Health app that some argue could force users to choose between protecting their personal health information and retaining one of the app's most important features.

According to a report by How-To Geek, some Samsung Health users are seeing a new prompt titled "Consent to the Use of Health Data for AI Training and Modelling." The notice asks users to allow Samsung to use a broad range of health information — including activity data, sleep patterns, nutrition, body measurements, medication information, medical records, and menstrual cycle tracking — to improve its artificial intelligence models. Some of that data may also be reviewed by humans as part of the AI training process.

The controversy isn't simply that Samsung is requesting permission to use the data. According to the report, users who refuse consent receive a warning that Samsung Health will no longer synchronize their data with their Samsung account. The notice also says that previously synchronized health data will be deleted unless Samsung is legally required to retain it.

That effectively ties cloud backup and syncing — a feature many users consider essential — to participation in Samsung's AI development efforts.

Samsung’s position

Samsung has published a support page explaining how the data will be used. The company says approved health information will be used for "AI training and modelling, including human review," to improve Samsung Health algorithms and AI-powered features. The categories of information include wellness data such as step counts, sleep and nutrition, medication information, health records containing diagnoses and treatments, and menstrual cycle data.

Samsung shared the following statement with ConsumerAffairs: “Samsung Health offers an optional consent to use health data for AI development. Users can withdraw this consent at any time. When consent is withdrawn, only the data collected for AI development will be deleted. Your existing health data will be retained so you can continue to use Samsung Health without interruption.”

ConsumerAffairs noted that at least two comments posted to the Android Authority article take issue with the report, however, with the writers saying they opted out of sharing data and have seen no impact to their app.

Samsung is expanding AI throughout its health platform. Last month, the company announced a redesigned Samsung Health experience featuring AI-generated health insights, personalized wellness guidance and new algorithms designed to help users better understand their biometric data.