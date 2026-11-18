Hidden stickers discovered: Walmart shoppers are finding electronic-looking tags beneath barcodes on inexpensive merchandise, including $1 binders.

Not necessarily anti-theft devices: The stickers may use RFID technology, which helps retailers identify products and manage inventory.

Can they track you? Ordinary passive RFID tags don't have GPS, but they can be detected by compatible readers within range.

Imagine buying a $1 binder at Walmart, only to discover what looks like an electronic tracking device hidden underneath the barcode.

That's exactly what some Walmart shoppers say they're finding, and it's raising questions about how retailers monitor merchandise.

According to a report from The U.S. Sun, shoppers have spotted small electronic-looking stickers on inexpensive products, including binders and packages of ground beef.

One shopper questioned why a product costing just $1 would need an anti-theft device. On the heels of Target adding electronic tracking devices to their shopping baskets, it turns out that the stickers at Walmart may have more to do with tracking inventory than catching shoplifters.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are these mysterious stickers?

The devices may be radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, which allow retailers to identify merchandise using radio waves.

Unlike traditional barcodes, which generally must be scanned individually, RFID tags can be read electronically without being directly visible. That means a store employee could potentially scan dozens of tagged products without picking up each one.

Retail expert Bob Phibbs told The U.S. Sun that the technology can serve multiple purposes, including inventory management and theft prevention.

And Walmart is no stranger to RFID. The retailer's supplier packaging guidelines already require RFID tagging for many clothing categories, including footwear, accessories, and outerwear.

However, Walmart had not confirmed the purpose of the specific stickers described by shoppers when The U.S. Sun published its report.

Can Walmart track you after you leave the store?

This is probably the biggest question shoppers have.

The short answer: An ordinary passive RFID sticker isn't a GPS tracker.

According to GS1 US, an organization that develops product identification standards, passive RFID tags don't have their own power source. Instead, they respond when a compatible electronic reader sends out a radio signal.

That means:

They can't independently follow your location. Unlike a GPS-enabled device, a passive RFID tag doesn't continuously broadcast where you are.

They can be detected nearby. Compatible readers can identify tagged merchandise within their operating range, which varies by equipment and surroundings.

They may still raise privacy questions. A tag that remains active after purchase could potentially be recognized by another compatible reader.

So while the technology isn't secretly following you home, it could allow a retailer to recognize a tagged product when it comes within range of its equipment.

Why put a tracking sticker on a $1 product?

It might seem excessive, but RFID isn't just about preventing theft.

For a massive retailer like Walmart, the technology can help employees locate misplaced merchandise, improve inventory counts, and identify products that need restocking.

That can potentially benefit shoppers, too, by making it easier for stores to keep popular products on shelves. And because passive RFID stickers can be inexpensive when purchased in large quantities, using them on low-cost merchandise isn't necessarily surprising.

3 things Walmart shoppers should know

If you discover an electronic-looking sticker on something you've purchased, here's what to keep in mind:

Don't assume you're being tracked. A small electronic tag doesn't automatically mean a retailer is monitoring your movements. You generally don't need to keep it. If it's an ordinary removable RFID sticker on an item you own, you can typically remove it after purchase without affecting the product. Just avoid damaging the merchandise or removing required safety information. Keep your receipt. If you're concerned about an electronic tag triggering a store security system, your receipt can help establish that you paid for the item.

The bottom line: Electronic stickers on inexpensive merchandise might seem suspicious, but they're often part of modern inventory technology. The bigger question isn't whether Walmart can follow you home. It's how much information retailers can collect from the products you carry, and what they do with that information.