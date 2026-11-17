Roblox is facing a congressional hearing over allegations that online predators are using the gaming platform to target children.

A new bipartisan bill would make it easier for families to sue technology companies instead of being forced into private arbitration.

Parents can take steps right now to limit who can contact their children and monitor what they're doing on Roblox.

Millions of kids love Roblox. But how safe is the popular online gaming platform, and are parents doing enough to protect their children?

Those questions are taking center stage in Washington this week as lawmakers investigate allegations that predators have used Roblox to groom, exploit, and sexually abuse children.

On Tuesday, November 17, a Senate Judiciary subcommittee is scheduled to hold its first congressional hearing focused specifically on Roblox's child safety practices.

The hearing comes as Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois introduce legislation aimed at giving families more power to hold technology companies accountable.

Why Roblox is under fire

Roblox isn't just a video game. It's a massive online platform where users can create games, interact with other players and communicate with people they may have never met in person.

And that's where some of the concerns begin. According to CBS News, Roblox faces nearly 200 federal lawsuits involving allegations that predators used the platform to groom, extort, or exploit children.

Several states have also taken legal action over child safety concerns.

Roblox has introduced additional safety protections, including age-verification measures designed to limit communication between children and adults. The company maintains that protecting young users is a priority and says it works with law enforcement to identify and report dangerous behavior.

A new bill could give parents more legal power

One of the biggest issues lawmakers are targeting is something most parents probably never think about: the fine print they agree to when signing up for an online service.

Many technology companies include arbitration clauses in their terms of service. These provisions can require consumers to resolve disputes privately rather than taking their cases to court.

The proposed No Forced Arbitration for Child Sexual Exploitation and Cyber Injuries Act would change that for covered claims involving children.

Under the proposed legislation, families could:

Take qualifying claims against technology companies to court, even if they previously accepted an arbitration agreement

Pursue class-action lawsuits with other affected families

Choose between going to court or using private arbitration

3 things parents should do if their kids play Roblox

Regardless of what happens in Washington, parents don't have to wait for Congress to act.

Check who can communicate with your child: Open Roblox's parental controls and review communication permissions. Depending on your child's age and available settings, you can restrict chat and other interactions. Set up a linked parent account: Roblox offers parental controls that allow adults to manage content restrictions, screen-time limits, and spending. Parents can also review certain information about their child's activity. Don't assume the default settings are the safest ones for your family. Watch for conversations moving to other apps: One warning sign is someone your child meets on Roblox asking to continue the conversation on Snapchat, Discord, or another messaging platform. Explain why children should never share personal information, photos, or contact details with strangers they meet through online games.

The bottom line

Roblox can be a fun and creative place for kids, but its social features also create risks parents shouldn't ignore. The congressional investigation could eventually lead to stronger legal protections for families.

In the meantime, the best protection starts with knowing who your child is interacting with, reviewing their privacy settings and keeping an open conversation about online safety.