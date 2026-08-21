Want more privacy online? Here’s how to make yourself harder to track

Turn on your browser’s strongest tracking protections and limit third-party cookies, which can be used to follow your activity across websites.

Review app and device permissions, especially access to your location, contacts, microphone, camera and photos.

Reduce the amount of information companies can connect to you by opting out of targeted advertising, removing unnecessary apps and accounts, and requesting deletion or opt-outs from data brokers when available.

Every click can leave a trail.

Websites, apps, advertisers and other companies can collect information about what consumers search for, where they go, what they buy and which devices they use. That information can be used to personalize services and advertising, but it can also be shared or sold and combined with information from other sources to build detailed profiles.

The Federal Trade Commission says online tracking helps explain why consumers see ads tailored to their interests and why websites and apps remember their preferences. The agency advises consumers to use available privacy controls, opt out of targeted advertising and consider removing their information from data broker sites.

Completely eliminating online tracking can be difficult. But consumers can substantially reduce the amount of information they expose by changing a handful of settings and habits.

Start with your browser

A good first stop is the privacy section of your web browser.

Cookies are small pieces of information stored by a browser. Some are useful: They can keep consumers signed in, remember preferences or maintain a shopping cart. Persistent cookies, however, can remain for months or years and can be used to record activity over time. The FTC says browsers can be configured to warn users about cookies or limit the types they accept.

Consumers should look for settings that block or restrict third-party cookies and cross-site tracking. Browsers may also offer additional tracking-protection settings.

Clearing stored cookies periodically can remove some existing identifiers, although doing so may sign consumers out of websites or reset saved preferences.

And cookies aren't the whole story. Companies can use other techniques, including information about a device, operating system, IP address and other characteristics, to identify or associate users and devices.

That means simply deleting cookies isn't a complete privacy solution.

Take a close look at app permissions

Phones can provide companies with information that isn't available from ordinary web browsing, including precise or approximate location and access to cameras, microphones, contacts and photos.

Consumers should periodically open their phone's privacy settings and review which apps have permission to access those features.

The question to ask is simple: Does this app actually need this information to provide the service I use?

The FTC recommends checking what information an app requests and limiting location sharing when it isn't necessary.

Consumers can also delete apps they no longer use. Fewer apps can mean fewer companies with opportunities to collect information from the device.

Say no to targeted advertising

Major operating systems, websites and online services commonly provide advertising or privacy settings that allow consumers to limit personalization.

Turning off personalized advertising doesn't necessarily mean consumers will see fewer ads. Instead, it can reduce the use of their activity or interests to decide which advertisements they see.

The FTC specifically recommends looking for options to opt out of targeted advertising as one way of reducing online tracking.

Consumers should check these settings periodically. A privacy choice made in a browser doesn't necessarily carry over to an app, another device or a separate account.

Be stingy with personal information

Tracking becomes more revealing when online activity can be tied to a person's identity.

Consumers can limit that connection by thinking twice before providing a phone number, date of birth, location or other personal information when it isn't necessary.

Signing into a service can also make it easier for a company to associate activity across devices. The FTC has previously described account sign-ins as one way companies can deterministically link a consumer's different devices.

That doesn't mean consumers should avoid accounts altogether. But before creating one, it can be worth asking whether an account is actually necessary.

The goal isn't necessarily to disappear from the internet. It's to leave a smaller trail.