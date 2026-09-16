LG responds to smart TV privacy concerns: Here's what it says your TV is actually collecting

LG says its smart TVs don't continuously record or transmit conversations, pushing back on some of the privacy concerns raised by recent media coverage.

The company confirms its Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology can identify content you're watching, including supported content coming through HDMI-connected devices.

LG says ACR, voice recognition, and interest-based advertising are optional, and consumers can turn them off without losing basic TV functions.

LG issued a detailed statement over the weekend addressing what it called "misconceptions" stemming from recent media coverage about how its smart TVs collect and process information.

The statement follows a ConsumerAffairs article I wrote last week about research from Gamers Nexus that raised questions about what LG smart TVs can see, hear, and track. LG reached out to ConsumerAffairs after that story to provide its explanation of how the technology actually works.

And there's an important distinction.

LG isn't disputing that some viewing and device information can be collected when certain features are enabled. Instead, it's pushing back on some interpretations of that activity and explaining exactly what's being collected and when.

LG says your TV isn't constantly recording you

One of LG's biggest clarifications involves voice recognition. LG says its smart TVs do not continuously record or transmit conversations happening in your home.

On TVs with hands-free voice control enabled, the television may listen locally for a wake word. But LG says that if the wake word isn't detected, the audio isn't converted to text, stored, or transmitted.

Once voice recognition is intentionally activated, either by the wake word or pressing the microphone button on the remote, a temporary voice-recognition session begins.

LG says the session ends after about 10 seconds if it doesn't detect speech and lasts no longer than approximately 18 seconds.

There is one caveat worth knowing. LG acknowledges that during an active voice session, nearby speech or sounds occurring at the same time as your command can sometimes appear in the speech-recognition results.

ACR isn't taking screenshots, according to LG

Gamers Nexus also raised concerns about LG's Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology and its ability to identify what people are watching.

LG says ACR doesn't take screenshots, screen recordings, or video recordings of what's on your television. Instead, it uses audio fingerprinting technology to create a digital fingerprint that can identify the content being viewed.

But that doesn't mean your viewing habits are necessarily private. When ACR is turned on, LG says the technology can identify supported content from sources including live television and even HDMI-connected devices.

Interestingly, LG says ACR does not operate inside third-party streaming apps such as Netflix and YouTube accessed through LG Apps.

Your viewing information can be shared

This is perhaps the most important part of LG's clarification for consumers.

Depending on the market and agreements you've accepted, LG says ACR-related viewing information may be shared with LG Ad Solutions, its majority-owned advertising affiliate. That information can be used for audience segmentation and viewing-trend analysis.

LG also acknowledges that in some markets, ACR information may be shared in ways legally considered a "sale" or "sharing" of personal information.

Interest-based and cross-device advertising require separate consent, according to LG.

You don't have to turn these features on

Perhaps the most useful takeaway is that LG says these data-driven features are optional.

ACR is off by default and requires accepting LG's Viewing Information Agreement. Voice recognition also requires consent, and personalized advertising requires another separate agreement.

Consumers can withdraw those permissions through their TV settings. And doing so doesn't turn your smart TV into a dumb TV.

LG says consumers can continue using basic functions including streaming apps, live television, HDMI-connected devices, and software updates without enabling optional services such as ACR or voice recognition.

So, the takeaway from the recent privacy concerns isn't necessarily that your LG television is secretly recording everything happening in your living room. But your TV can collect information about what you're watching when certain features are turned on.

And that's a pretty good reason to spend a few minutes looking at which privacy agreements you've actually accepted.