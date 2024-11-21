Target reveals its Black Friday deals

Target, which warned this week that its holiday sales might be worse than expected, probably hopes its Black Friday deals will brighten its holiday a bit.

This year, the retailer is offering some of its deepest discounts of the season, with prices cut by up to 50% on a wide range of items including tech, apparel, video games, and holiday items. essentials.

Target is saving its best deals for a three-day stretch from Thursday, November 28, to Saturday, November 30. The company said shoppers can look forward to twice as many offers compared to last year.

Most Target stores will open their doors at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday, featuring exclusive deals and two highly anticipated Taylor Swift items: "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" and "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" album, available in-store only on Black Friday.

Sales will continue with a two-day Cyber Monday event on December 1-2, featuring exclusive online deals on Target.com and the Target app.

Black Friday deals

Target's Black Friday Week deals include:

50% off select board games and puzzles, including Wicked the Game and classics like Monopoly

Up to 50% off select toys

Up to 50% off floorcare from brands like Dyson, Shark and iRobot

Up to 50% off small appliances from brands like Cuisinart, Nespresso and Ninja

Up to 50% off select luggage

40% off sweatshirts, sweatpants, fleece and denim for all

Up to 40% off laptops, tablets, printers and office accessories

Save up to $150 on select Apple devices

30% off select adult sleepwear

Up to 35% off select TVs, soundbars and streaming devices

Save $75 on PlayStation 5 Consoles

Buy two get one free books, movies and music with Target Circle

Three-day weekend sales

