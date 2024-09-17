Target Circle Week is returning October 6-12

Target hosted its annual Circle Week savings event earlier this year, and now, like many of the big-name retailers, it has plans for another week-long sales event.

Target Circle Week is set to run from October 6-12, and the company is doubling down on all things holidays.

“Consumers are getting ready for one of the most exciting times of the year, which is why we’re leaning into the magic of Tarzhay like never before – with an assortment, value, and experience only Target can deliver,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target.

“From only-at-Target exclusives to the return of Target Circle Week and great deals every day, our plans are unmistakably Target and will add extra sparkle and delight to the holidays.”

What can consumers expect?

This upcoming Circle Week will help shoppers save on all holiday-related goods – indoor and outdoor decorations, gifts for kids and adults of all ages, clothes, treats, and more.

For Circle Week and beyond, Target will be offering shoppers significant discounts on toys, with thousands of options under $20. On top of that, consumers can find popular stocking stuffers for under $5.

New this year, Target is making gift-giving easier – and cheaper – than ever before. Stores across the country will feature specialty Bullseye sections that will highlight discounted holiday-themed gifts, with many running shoppers under $25.

Target is also offering shoppers 80% of its Wondershop holiday items at $10 or less, as well as holiday food and beverage items under Target-owned brands for $5 or less.

Everything’s on sale for Circle Week

In addition to getting in the holiday spirit, shoppers can save on just about every category during the upcoming Circle Week sale. Whether consumers need last-minute school supplies, fall decor, home essentials, or more, Target will be rolling out big deals during the week-long sales event.

The retailer will also be bringing back its Deal of the Day, highlighting day-specific deals on certain products for each day of the sale. This promotion is set to run through November 1, as consumers continue to prepare for the holidays, and more often as the holiday season gets closer.

More fall sales

Amazon announced recently that it would be bringing back Prime Day in October, and the company has officially announced the dates for the popular sale: October 8 and 9.

Some of the big sales Amazon is advertising ahead of the sale include: family Halloween costumes starting at $5, 40% off winter apparel, up to 55% off select Amazon devices, and more.

Amazon also said that it will be dropping new sales every five minutes during the upcoming Prime Day sale, and shoppers can start shopping a wide assortment of early Prime Day deals today.