Strawberries provide substantial heart health benefits, study finds

Good news for strawberry lovers. A new study shows that eating strawberries every day can be a delicious way to keep your heart healthy.

Researchers found that eating just one to four cups of strawberries a day can help lower bad cholesterol and reduce inflammation, both of which are major causes of heart disease.

Strawberries also contain nutrients that may help protect your brain from age-related decline and even dementia.

“People are seeking natural, food-based solutions to manage their health and strawberries offer a convenient, delicious and affordable way to support heart health. They are packed with phytonutrients, fiber and vitamins, particularly vitamin C, and can be easily added to smoothies, yogurt, salads or eaten as a snack,” said Toby Amidor, one of the researchers.

A daily dose is substantial

Whether fresh, frozen or in freeze-dried form, a daily dose of strawberries can have a substantial impact on heart health especially in those at higher risk for heart disease, the study found. By improving lipid metabolism and reducing systemic inflammation, strawberries aid in lowering the risk of developing cardiovascular conditions.

"Strawberries are rich in phytonutrients that benefit heart health,” said Roberta Holt, Ph.D., lead researcher of the study at University of California, Davis. "Our review found that regular strawberry consumption not only lowers cholesterol but also helps reduce inflammation, which is a key driver of heart disease. This means that simply adding a cup of strawberries to your daily routine can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular events."

Beyond heart health, the study reveals exciting benefits for brain health. This research suggests strawberries may help delay cognitive decline and protect against dementia, thanks to their rich flavonoid content. Strawberries may support cognitive function and combat oxidative stress, key factors in keeping the brain sharp as we age.

Researchers concluded that strawberries are packed with beneficial phytonutrients like polyphenols and fiber, which help lower levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while reducing inflammation. The result is enhanced overall heart health and better management of cardiovascular risk factors.

Conducted by researchers from the University of California, Davis and funded by the California Strawberry Commission, the literature review, published in the September 2024 issue of Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, consolidated findings from 47 clinical trials and 13 observational studies published between 2000 and 2023.