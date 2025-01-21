Phishing scams were 2024’s most common smartphone security threat

There is no shortage of schemes that scammers use to target their victims, and the rapid development of artificial intelligence has only increased these threats. But what threat should consumers take most seriously?

A survey conducted by Omdia, a technology research and advisory group, found that phishing scams remain the most significant security threat for smartphone users, with 24% of respondents reporting that they have fallen victim to these attacks. Phishing, which involves fraudulent texts, emails, or calls designed to deceive individuals into divulging sensitive personal information, continues to be a major concern as cybercriminals seek easy ways to steal from consumers.

The survey, part of Omdia's fourth annual Mobile Device Security Scorecard, was conducted in October 2024 and included 1,572 consumers across the Americas, Asia & Oceania, and Europe. It identified malware and viruses as the second most common security issue, followed by physical theft incidents like pickpocketing and mugging.

In an evaluation of leading premium smartphones, the survey found that Google's Pixel 9 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S24 outperformed Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and other Android-based devices such as the OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14, and Honor Magic 6 Pro. Despite their strengths, anti-phishing protection was a weak point across all devices, with none successfully intercepting all phishing texts, calls, and emails.

Android outperformed

The survey determined that all Android devices from Google, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Honor, and Samsung successfully flagged suspected spam calls before users answered, but the iPhone 16 Pro lacked similar voice call protection. Additionally, none of the tested devices fully flagged simulated phishing emails from Gmail as phishing, only marking them as spam when sent from Google's SMTP.

Devices equipped with Google Safe Browsing protections managed to block phishing links from opening, displaying a warning screen and requiring user confirmation to proceed. However, browser performance varied significantly, the survey found.

For example, Samsung Internet effectively blocked most links, including advanced custom URLs, while Xiaomi Mii and OnePlus Internet browsers failed to warn users about known malicious links, highlighting inconsistencies in Android device security.

"The lack of security protection, particularly against the growing threat of phishing attacks, is eroding consumer trust," said Aaron West, senior analyst at Omdia. “A significant 73% of consumers reported reduced trust in their smartphone brand and operating system developer following a security issue.”