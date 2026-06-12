Watch out for these World Cup scams

Fake ticket websites and resale scams are targeting fans eager to attend World Cup matches, often leaving victims with invalid tickets and no refunds.

Fraudsters are using the World Cup brand to lure consumers into fake travel packages, phishing schemes, and bogus contests promising free trips.

Experts warn that scammers are increasingly leveraging AI-generated websites, social media ads, and impersonation tactics to make their schemes appear legitimate.

As excitement builds around the FIFA World Cup, consumer advocates and law enforcement officials are warning fans to watch out for a growing number of scams designed to capitalize on the global sporting event.

Major international events have long attracted fraudsters looking to exploit consumer enthusiasm, but cybersecurity experts say today's scams are becoming more sophisticated, thanks in part to artificial intelligence and social media advertising tools that can quickly create convincing fake offers.

Ticket scams remain the biggest threat

The most common World Cup-related fraud involves fake ticket sales.

Scammers often create websites that closely mimic official ticket vendors or post listings on resale marketplaces and social media platforms. Consumers may pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars for tickets that either never arrive or turn out to be counterfeit.

Consumer protection agencies recommend purchasing tickets only through FIFA-authorized sellers and avoiding transactions that require payment through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or peer-to-peer payment apps.

Bogus travel packages target international fans

Many World Cup attendees travel long distances to attend matches, creating opportunities for fake travel agencies and fraudulent vacation packages.

These schemes frequently advertise heavily discounted airfare, hotel accommodations, and match tickets bundled together at prices that seem too good to pass up. Victims often discover that reservations do not exist when they arrive at their destination.

Consumers should independently verify hotels and airlines before making payments and be wary of companies with little online history or no physical address.

Phishing attacks exploit tournament excitement

Cybercriminals are also using the World Cup as bait in phishing emails, text messages, and social media posts.

Messages may claim that recipients have won free tickets, exclusive merchandise, or VIP experiences. Others direct users to fake login pages designed to steal passwords, credit card numbers, or other personal information.

Security experts advise consumers not to click links in unsolicited messages and to visit official websites directly by typing the address into a browser.

Merchandise and memorabilia scams proliferate online

Counterfeit jerseys, collectibles, and other World Cup merchandise are another growing concern.

Fraudulent online stores often advertise products using stolen images and offer deep discounts. Consumers may receive counterfeit goods, inferior products, or nothing at all.

Before purchasing, shoppers should research the seller, read customer reviews, and use credit cards that provide fraud protection.

AI makes scams harder to spot

The latest generation of scams is increasingly powered by artificial intelligence.

AI tools can generate professional-looking websites, realistic customer reviews, convincing emails, and even fake customer service representatives. Some fraudsters are also using AI-generated videos and voice cloning technology to lend credibility to their schemes.

As a result, experts say consumers should focus less on how professional an offer appears and more on verifying its legitimacy through independent sources.

How consumers can protect themselves

Experts recommend several precautions: