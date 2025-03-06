Kin Insurance launches homeowners coverage in California

Kin, a direct-to-consumer, digital home insurance provider, has expanded into California with a homeowners insurance product, something that's not very easy to find in California these days.

The policies in California are marketed and distributed through Kin Insurance Services, a California surplus lines broker. California policies are underwritten by a non-admitted carrier in partnership with Kin.

A non-admitted insurance carrier (also called a surplus lines insurer) is not licensed by the state's Department of Insurance but is allowed to sell policies under special regulations. These insurers can offer coverage that admitted (state-licensed) insurers won’t or can’t provide—often for high-risk areas like those prone to wildfires, earthquakes, or floods, which pretty much sums up some of California's most populated areas.

Non-admitted carriers generally step into areas where established carriers have pulled out because of high risks and heavy losses. They offer much the same coverage but are not covered by all the rules that admitted carriers are.

Among other things, this means that if the insurer goes bankrupt, policyholders cannot turn to the California Insurance Guarantee Association (CIGA) for compensation.

Chicago, Illinois-based Kin was founded in 2016, and reports more than 240,000 policies in effect.

Coverage Areas

As of early 2025, Kin offers homeowners insurance in the following states:​nerdwallet.com

Alabama​

Arizona​

California​

Florida​

Georgia​

Louisiana​

Mississippi​

South Carolina​

Tennessee​

Texas​

Virginia​

The company says it specializes in providing coverage in disaster-prone areas, such as regions susceptible to hurricanes and floods, offering tailored policies to meet the unique needs of these homeowners. ​