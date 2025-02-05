Here’s why it’s harder to find a job right now

Remember the “Great Resignation” in the wake of the pandemic, when many people quit their jobs and didn’t look for another one? Times have changed.

On social media, many job seekers complain that it has become extremely hard to get hired. New data back that up.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the number of job openings decreased to 7.6 million on the last business day of December. A decline of more than a half-million. Over the month, hires and total separations were little changed at 5.5 million and 5.3 million, respectively.

Job Openings

For 2024, the number of job openings decreased by 1.3 million and the job openings rate fell to 4.5%.

Here are the industries that decreased their hiring the most:

Professional and business services (-225,000)

Health care and social assistance (-180,000)

Finance and insurance (-136,000)

At the same time, businesses engaged in the arts, entertainment and recreation increased hiring by 65,000. Economists suggest that industries that have slowed their hiring are reacting to economic uncertainty.

Industries that can’t find enough workers

In something of a paradox, some industries are struggling to find employees. A report by the Associated Builders and Contractors estimates the construction industry will need an additional 439,000 workers this year to meet demand.

Tech companies are also struggling to find employees. Industry sources predict the U.S. technology industry will need another 1.2 million employees by next year.

Independent restaurants are also struggling to hire people. A popular restaurant in suburban Richmond, Va., recently canceled its lunch business due to a lack of staff.

Email Mark Huffman at mhuffman@consumeraffairs.com