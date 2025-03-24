Here are the worst cities for allergies in 2025

The arrival of spring brings flowers and flowering bushes, but unfortunately, those benefits also bring allergies, and allergies are worse in some parts of the country than others.

For the third consecutive year, Wichita, Kansas, has been named the most challenging city in the United States for people with pollen allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s 2025 Allergy Capitals report.

The report shows the growing impact of climate change on allergy seasons nationwide, with a significant concentration of the worst cities located in the southern and eastern regions of the U.S.

The AAFA’s annual ranking assesses the 100 most populated metropolitan areas based on pollen counts, over-the-counter allergy medication usage, and the availability of allergy specialists. Wichita’s persistent top ranking is attributed to its high levels of tree and grass pollen, increased medication use, and limited access to allergists.

Worst cities

The top 10 worst cities for allergies in 2025 are:

Wichita, KS New Orleans, LA Oklahoma City, OK Tulsa, OK Memphis, TN Little Rock, AR Raleigh, NC Richmond, VA Greenville, SC Greensboro, NC

"New Orleans is a stark example of the impact of climate change on pollen allergies," Kenneth Mendez, CEO of AAFA said in a press release accompanying the report.

"This year, it surged 32 places in our rankings due to increased weed pollen counts. The unusually warm November in Louisiana, coupled with moisture from Hurricane Francine, extended the weed pollen season. Nationally, we’re seeing growing seasons start earlier and last longer, resulting in more prolonged and intense allergy seasons."

Best cities to live in if you have allergies

Boston is the least affected city by allergies, followed by Salt Lake City, Akron, Ohio, San Diego and Cleveland.

The report identified a concerning trend of worsening allergy seasons, particularly in the southern and eastern U.S., where ragweed pollen can trigger symptoms almost year-round in some areas. The increased pollen exposure is leading to more missed work and school days, emergency room visits, and hospital stays, impacting the quality of life and health outcomes for millions, the report found.

While the majority of the worst cities are concentrated in the South and East, the report also noted significant changes in the West. California experienced increased grass and weed pollen counts in 2024, attributed to increased storms and moisture, leading to drastic jumps in the rankings for several cities.

