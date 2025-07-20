E-Bikes, power banks, recliners and more: CPSC announces safety recalls

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a slate of product recalls covering a wide range of consumer items due to fire, burn, and injury hazards. Consumers are urged to check their products and follow the manufacturers’ guidance to prevent serious risks.

🔥 VIVI E-Bike Batteries Recalled Over Fire Hazard

Hazard: Certain 36-volt lithium-ion batteries included with VIVI brand e-bikes can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Scope: About 24,000 batteries are affected, sold between December 2020 and November 2023 through online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair.

Incidents: 14 reports of overheating, including three fires; no injuries reported.

Remedy: Consumers should stop using the affected batteries and contact VIVI for a free replacement battery and charger. Proof of hazardous waste disposal is required.

Contact: viviebikes.com/pages/recall or 800-375-6103.

🛋️ Babyletto Kiwi Recliners Recalled for Overheating USB Modules

Hazard: USB charging ports embedded in the armrests of certain Babyletto Kiwi Electronic Recliners can overheat and spark.

Scope: About 9,030 units sold between May 2023 and February 2025.

Incidents: 37 overheating incidents reported; one minor injury. No fires or property damage.

Remedy: Babyletto is offering a free repair kit with instructions.

Contact: babylettorecall.com or 866-621-9483.

🔋 iStore Wireless Power Banks Pose Fire Risk

Hazard: iStore Magnetic Wireless Power Banks (Model IST-09991/W05) can overheat and ignite while charging.

Scope: Approximately 8,520 units in the U.S. and another 6,400 in Canada sold from February 2023 to May 2025.

Incidents: Three overheating/explosion reports, including one minor burn and property damage totaling $15,000.

Remedy: Consumers should submit photographic proof and dispose of the unit per hazardous waste regulations. Refunds will be issued.

Contact: istore.co/pages/battery-recall or 800-268-4049.

💨 CasaClean Steamers Recalled for Burn Risk

Hazard: CasaClean handheld steamers can spew hot water or steam, risking serious burns.

Scope: About 23,000 units sold via HSN from November 2024 through April 2025.

Incidents: 26 reports, including 13 burns.

Remedy: Consumers must cut the steamer's power cord and submit proof to receive a refund.

Contact: thedeale.com/pages/casaclean-safety-recall or 877-880-6137.

✏️ Primark Highlighters Violate Federal Chemical Standards

Hazard: Primark’s DTR Stitch Scented Highlighters contain phthalates, a toxic chemical banned in children’s products.

Scope: About 2,600 four-packs sold in select U.S. stores between May 2024 and May 2025.

Remedy: Return to a Primark store for a full refund.

Contact: primark.com/recall or 617-946-3236.

🛠️ Traveller Truck Ramps Pose Fall Hazard

Hazard: Traveller-brand aluminum loading ramps may break under rated loads, risking falls and injury.

Scope: About 18,000 units sold from October 2024 through July 2025.

Incidents: 35 reports of ramps bending or breaking, including two injury cases.

Remedy: Refunds are available via return or submission of a photo marked “Recalled.”

Contact: tractorsupply.com or 877-718-6750.

⚠️ Safety Reminder

Consumers are strongly advised not to dispose of recalled lithium-ion batteries in general trash or curbside recycling bins. These must be taken to a household hazardous waste (HHW) facility or handled in accordance with local disposal guidance.

To stay up to date, visit the CPSC recalls portal regularly.