Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shopping News

Holiday Spending

Shopping and Retail News

BJ's Wholesale Club has last-minute deals on holiday gifts

Through Christmas Eve, shoppers can take home electronics, toys, and other gifts at low prices

Featured Shopping and Retail News photo

Many major retailers, like Walmart, Amazon, and Target, are offering consumers deals on last-minute gift ideas. 

With the holidays just days away, it’s still not too late. BJ’s Wholesale Club will host HoliDeals – discounts on toys, electronics, small appliances, and more – through Christmas Eve. 

“There’s an undeniable amount of excitement that is associated with holiday shopping,” said Rachel Vegas, chief merchandising officer at BJ’s. “It goes beyond just getting a gre...

Read article
Featured Shopping and Retail News photo

Latest Articles

  1. Sam’s Club Plus members are losing their free shipping perk
  2. These restaurant chains rule in customer satisfaction
  3. Map shows 579 Safeway, Albertsons, other grocery stores to be sold to C&S
  4. Would you pay $2,700 for a purse that cost $57 to make?
  5. Target's back-to-school sale features 20 items for under $20

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Holiday Spending delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.