Recalls of Childrens' and Infants' Products

Guava Family recalls strollers due to fall and injury hazards
Guava Family is recalling about 8.500 Roam strollers because the stroller’s brakes can fail to engage or unexpectedly disengage, posing fall and injury haz…
Guava Family is recalling about 8.500 Roam strollers because the stroller’s brakes can fail to engage or unexpectedly disengage, posing fall and injury haz…
Fisher-Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 215,000 Little People Mickey and Friends figures sold in the U.S. and Canada.The heads of the Don…
Perch of Boston, Mass., Amusty of Staten Island, N.Y., and Bingo Deals of Harriman, N.Y., are recalling about 205,000 Litti City premier doctor playsets an…
Lovevery of Boise, Idaho, is recalling about 51,500 Slide & Seek ball runs with wooden knobs sold in the U.S. and Canada.The packaging configuration ca…
Clark Associates recalls Allegro plastic side chairs
LordRoadS of China recalls Yaomiao children’s rhinestone silver tiaras
UBBCARE recalls play yard mattresses
Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula
Bugaboo recalls Dragonfly Seat Strollers
Perch, Amusty and Bingo Deals recall dress-up playsets and prextex slime eggs
Moonseasleep recalls Moonsea pack and play mattresses
Tractor Supply Company recalls Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs
Dorel Juvenile recalls Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers
Fisher-Price recalls Thomas & Friends wooden railway toy
The FORT recalls children’s play tents
Four deaths prompt recall of 300,000 Onewheel electric skateboards
Make Believe Ideas recalls seven Rainbow Road Board Books
Simplay3 recalls 114,000 toddler towers
Many toys with safety recalls are still being sold, consumer group warns
Huffy recalls Blue's Clues ride-on toys
Over 2 million MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings and rockers recalled
Epoch Everlasting Play recalls Kidoozie play tents and playhouses
Monti Kids recalls Toy Box with Bins
Konges Sløjd A/S recalls silicone baby toy bear activity toys
Jungle Jumparoo recalls children’s toys
Manhattan Toy Company recalls activity loops
Clek recalls thousands of child seats due to choking hazard
Amazon recalls AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs
CTP recalls CYBEX Sirona M Convertible Child Car Seats
FAO Schwarz-branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards recalled
HD Premier recalls DigitDots magnetic balls
Maison Battat recalls toddler walkers
Crate and Barrel recalls Be the Band Music Sets
ALDI recalls Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft Advent Calendars
Kelly Wynne recalls children’s handbags
Valco Baby recalls Snap Duo Trend Strollers
Abbott recalls powder formulas
FDA issues major baby formula recall potentially tied to one infant death
Stack Em’ Up Books recalls children’s stackable toys
Liing and Liingo infant child seats recalled
Clek recalls Liing and Liingo infant child seats
Karmas Far recalls infant bath seats
Joovy recalls Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers
Combi BabyRide Infant Car Seats recalled
Dorel recalls Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible child seats
SKE Outdoors recalls kids bike helmets
Dorel recalls Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible child seats
Able Groupe recalls products labeled as infant formula
Walgreens recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets
Designed By Nature recalls various milk powder products
Blue Star Trading recalls children’s fishing toy games
Infant deaths prompt Fisher-Price recall of Rock ‘n Glide Soothers
Cheyenne Products recalls folding chairs and barstools
TJX recalls outdoor wooden folding chairs
Kolcraft reannounces inclined sleeper accessory recall
Diono recalls Cambria 2 booster seats
Parker Squared recalls Shepherd Boy plush toys
Anker Play Products recalls 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science kit
Graco recalls inclined sleeper accessories
Burley recalls child bicycle seats
Huffy recalls Torex Ride-on Toy UTVs
Communicorp recalls plush Aflac Doctor Duck
Hasbro recalls Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters
Manhattan Toy recalls Manhattan Ball activity toys
DaVinci issues second recall of bassinets
Costway recalls baby strollers
HON Company recalls office chairs
Thule Recalls Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters
Kolcraft Recalls inclined sleeper accessory included with baby beds
Rooms To Go recalls Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs
Baby Trend recalls Tango Mini Strollers
Toysmith recalls Light-Up Magic Wands
Merritt recalls Angel Guard Angel Ride car beds
Dorel China America recalls Babidéal Storm Booster Car Seats
WAYB Pico child restraints recalled
Beaufort Bonnet Company recalls handmade knit dolls
RH recalls children’s chairs and stools
Britax recalls modified thru-bolt axles for use with BOB Jogging Strollers
Stokke recalls Infant Steps Bouncers
The Boppy Company recalls infant head and neck support accessories
Lidl recalls wooden grasping toys
Disney recalls “ Forky” plush toy
West Marine recalls folding deck chairs
Reports of Deaths prompts recall of all Kids II Rocking Sleepers
Flying Tiger Copenhagen recalls toy train carts
Target recalls wooden toy vehicles
Infant fatalities prompt recall of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers
Century Products recalls 4 million infant child seats
Shermag recalls convertible 4-in-1 crib
Manhattan Toy recalls children’s books
LÍLLÉbaby recalls baby carriers
Fantasia Accessories recalls slap bracelets
Eddie Bauer infant carriers recalled
BSN Sports recalls rubber critter toys
Manhattan Toy recalls toy planes
Jané recalls U.S. model of Jané Muum strollers
Michaels recalls spin art kits
Tobi Recalls Babynest crib bumpers
Munchkin recalls Waterpede bath toys due to choking hazard
Hillsdale Furniture recalls bar stools
HealthPostures recalls IntimateRider chairs and RiderMate benches
Diono recalls a half million convertible and booster car seats
Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs
Massive recall launched for Britax B-Safe infant child safety seats
Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani wicker furniture
Dynacraft recalls battery operated ride-on toys
Osprey recalls child backpack carriers
Britax recalls Click & Go receivers on baby strollers due to potential fall hazard
Active Kyds recalls children’s toy shovels and garden tool sets
Bingo Deals recalls chicken toys
Mathew & Lauren collection crib recalled
Human Touch recalls reclining chairs
H-E-B recalls star chairs due to fall hazard
Fiddle Diddles recalls car seat strap systems
Summer Classics recalls swivel rocking lounge chairs
Chimparoo baby carriers recalled
Lenny Lamb infant carriers recalled
Big 5 Sporting Goods recalls bungee chairs
Evolve 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seats recalled
Baby Jogger recalls child seats
Dazzling Toys recalls chicken toys
Dorel Juvenile recalls Safety 1st strollers
ALEX Toys recalls infant building play sets
Combi recalls Coccoro Convertible Child Restraints
The Land of Nod recalls octopus rattles
Grand Rapids Chair recalls chairs and barstools
Auldey Toys recalls Sky Rover toys
Far East Brokers recalls children’s chairs and swings
Cra-Z-Jewelz Ultimate Gem Jewelry Machine recalled
Traxxas recalls X-Maxx Monster Trucks and electronic speed controls
Osprey recalls child backpack carriers
Noble House recalls counter stools
Pacific Cycle recalls infant bicycle helmets
phil&teds recalls dash strollers
Kiddy recalls World Plus combination forward facing child restraints
Hobby Lobby recalls infant rattles
Graco recalls TurboBooster booster seats
Flying Tiger Copenhagen recalls wooden toys
Miniland Educational recalls Moogy plush toys
Staples recalls “Back in Motion” office chairs
Rainbow Play Systems reannounces recall of plastic yellow trapeze rings
Grosfillex recalls commercial side chairs and armless bar stools
Evenflo recalls Transitions 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seats
Nuna Baby Essentials recalls high chairs
Pier 1 Imports recalls swivel dining chairs
KHS America recalls children’s musical instrument
Wedgwood decorative baby rattles recalled
Dollar General recalls construction truck toy vehicles
Graco recalls ComfortSport, Ready Ride and Classic Ride child restraints
Britax recalls child seats with carry handle issue
School Specialty expands NeoRok stools recall
Steelcase recalls “Rocky” model swivel chairs
Cost Plus recalls Tovin chairs
Pier 1 Imports recalls Swingasan chairs and stands
Ace Bayou re-announces recall of bean bag chairs
Toy safety for the holidays -- and all days
Pottery Barn Kids recalls Avengers and Darth Vader water bottles
Burley Design recalls child bicycle trailers
LaRose Industries recalls Peanuts Flying Ace ride-on toys
Build-A-Bear recalls stuffed animals
Pier 1 Imports recalls outdoor patio swivel armchairs
Bexco expands recall of DaVinci brand cribs
Rainbow Play Systems recalls plastic yellow trapeze rings
The Land of Nod recalls mobiles
Recaro recalls ProRIDE and Performance RIDE child restraints
Juratoys recalls fishing games
Rejuvenation recalls Shaker chairs and bar stools
IKEA recalls previously recalled crib mattresses
Stars Mix n’Match Chairs recalled
Rite Aid recalls outdoor dining sets
Britax recalls Advocate ClickTight, Boulevard ClickTight and Marathon ClickTight child seats
Stork Craft recalls crib mattresses
UPPAbaby recalls strollers and RumbleSeats
Toyota recalls Lexus NX200t vehicles
Northern Tool + Equipment recalls Little Digger toy
School Specialty recalls NeoRok Stools
Bunnies by the Bay recalls pull toys
Failure to report defective office chairs to cost Office Depot
OXO recalls Nest booster seats
Cost Plus World Market recalls twist swivel stools
La-Z-Boy recalls wall-saver power reclining furniture
Schylling recalls Police Press and Go toy vehicles
Baby’s Dream recalls cribs and furniture
Franklin recalls power reclining furniture
IKEA expands recall of crib mattresses
Cycle Gear recalls semi truck and motorcycle toys
Dimension Industries recalls outdoor patio set rockers
Linon Home Decor Products recalls foldable wood patio chairs
Airplane and butterfly push toys recalled
Mima Moon 3-In-1 high chairs recalled
La-Z-Boy recalls Silver Luxury Lift Chair control wands
NPD Furniture recalls dining chairs
Comfort Research recalls vinyl bean bag chairs
Giggles International recalls Animated Sing-Along Monkey toys
Wegmans recalls Moody Face Stress Balls
GCI Outdoor recalls stadium seats
Dream On Me recalls play yards
Graco recalls 11 models of strollers
McDonald’s recalls “Hello Kitty”-themed whistles
Evenflo recalls Embrace 35 infant child restraints
Toys R Us recalls toy toaster sets
Dimension Industries recalls sling cafe sets
Ross Stores recalls bistro chairs
Tools and campaign to increase car seat safety unveiled
IKEA recalls children’s swings
Deaths prompt recall of Ace Bayou bean bag chairs
Bexco recalls Franklin & Ben Mason 4-in-1 Convertible Cribs
Dream On Me recalls high chairs
Nantucket Distributing recalls outdoor patio set chairs
Brooks Furniture recalls glider rockers
Judge orders halt to import and sale of hazardous children’s products
Final rule set for infant formula protections
Bristle Builders for Toddlers play sets recalled
Office Depot Gibson Leather Task Chairs recalled
Dimension Industries recalls outdoor dining chairs
Feds okay new safety standard for soft infant and toddler carriers
Baby Trend recalls child restraints
More than 1 million Evenflo convertible and harnessed child restraints recalled
Wal-Mart recalls dolls due to burn hazard
Minga Fair Trade Imports recalls wooden flipping acrobat toys
Grumpy Cat stuffed animal toys recalled
Vera Bradley recalls Bear Ring Rattles and Bunny stuffed toys
Graco expands child safety seat recall
Cork block stacking toys recalled
Infantino recalls teething toys
Graco recalls millions of child restraints
Midwest-CBK recalls baby rattles
Zoom car seat stroller adapter recalled
Playtex recalls Hip Hammock infant carriers
Hobby Lobby recalls accent chairs
Doodlebutt recalls water-absorbing polymer toys
Manhattan Group recalls baby rattles
K2 Sports recalls kickboards/scooters
The holiday season ahead -- toy recalls down, port seizures up
Toxins, magnets, choking hazards, deafening noises -- they're all waiting in Toyland
Dream On Me recalls cradle gliders
Step2 recalls ride-on wagon toys
Toys R Us recalls Journey Girl travel trunks
Dorel recalls child restraint systems
Hachette Book Group recalls children’s books
Eco-Novelty recalls Cosmo Beads toys
Baby Jogger recalls car seat adaptors
Midwest-CBK recalls bistro chairs
Rockland Furniture round cribs recalled
Anywhere Lounger bean bag chairs recalled
Spin-A-Mals farm and safari puzzles recalled
iCandy World recalls Cherry strollers
BabyHome USA recalls high chairs
Bugaboo recalls Cameleon3 strollers
PT Domusindo Perdana recalls drop-side cribs
Mutsy USA recalls EVO strollers
Columbus Camping Chairs Recalled
ValcoBaby Booster Seats Recalled
Trend Lab Recalls Children's Upholstered Chairs
Captain Cutlass Pirate Toy Guns Recalled
Are Car Seats Getting Any Easier to Install?
Wilson & Fisher Bistro Sets Recalled
Kolcraft Recalls Contours Tandem Strollers
Children's Beach Chairs Recalled
Bluestem Recalls Fingerhut, Gettington Recliners
Kolcraft Recalls Strollers after Fingertip Amputations
West Marine Recalls Folding Deck Chairs
Maclaren USA, Smarting from Massive Recall, Files for Bankrtupcy
Retailers Reluctant to Restock Enfamil
New Safety Standards Outlaw Drop-Side Cribs
MacLaren Repeats Stroller Recall After More Fingertip Amputations
Second Infant Death Blamed On Delta Enterprise "Safety Peg" Drop-Side Crib
Cribs, Playpens, Bassinets Cause 9,500 ER Visits Every Year
Feds Issue Warning On Generation 2 Worldwide 'SafetyCraft' BrandDrop-Side Cribs
Illinois Attorney General Steps Up Fight Against Crib Bumpers
Parents Warned To Stop Using Crib Bumpers
Evenflo Recalls Drop-Side Cribs
Graco Recalls 1.2 Million Harmony High Chairs
CPSC Outlines Revamped Crib Recall Policy
Graco Recalls Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Laceration Hazards
Vendors Gouge Parents Over Scarce Zhu Zhu Pets
Stork Craft Facing Wave of Lawsuits
Recall of Drop-Side Cribs Continues 2009 Pattern
Stork Craft, Fisher-Price Cribs Recalled
Maclaren USA Recalls Strollers Following Fingertip Amputations
More Kids' Products Found Containing Unsafe Chemicals
Office Depot 'Quantum' Chairs Recalled
Fisher-Price Recalls 3-in-1 High Chairs
Teknion Recalls Contessa Office Chairs
Britax Recalls Frontier Child Restraints
Graco Recalls Comfortsport Convertible Car Seats
Toxic Toy Tests Show High Chemical Contamination
Simplicity Drop-Side Cribs Recalled
Jardine Cribs Sold by Babies R Us Recalled
Bassettbaby Cribs Sold at Babies R Us Recalled
Majestic Curved Top and Flat Top, Essex, Brighton/Sussex, Captiva Cribs Recalled
Infant Deaths in the Nursery Increasing
Hazards of Rent-A-Car Child Safety Seats
Tests Find More Toxic Pet Toys
Finding Safe Toys to Give Your Pet
Sleuths Find Asbestos in CSI Toy
Experts Offer Toy-Buying Safety Tips
California Bans Phthalate in Toys
Missouri Baby's Death Blamed on Simplicity Bassinet
Pet Industry Agrees on Need for Toxicity Standards
Mattel, Not China, To Blame For Toy Recall, Company Admits
Simplicity & Graco Cribs Recalled After Infant Deaths
Industry Responds to Reports of Lead in Wal-Mart Pet Toys
Wal-Mart Attacks Lab Tests that Found Lead, Chromium in Pet Toys
Wal-Mart Reviewing Results of Tests on China-Made Pet Toys
Lab Tests Find Lead, Other Toxins in Pet Toys Sold at Wal-Mart
Mattel Lawsuit Seeks Lead Tests for Children
Mattel Recalls Millions of Chinese-Made Toys
Nationwide Infant Formula Recall
Britax Recalls Child Safety Seats
"Rattling, Paddling Riverboat" - Burger King Kid's Meal Toys Recalled
Gerry TrailTech Backpack Baby Carriers Recalled
We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.