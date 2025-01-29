Vet bills are rising, do you need pet insurance?

Auto and homeowner aren't the only type of insurance that's in growing demand and price. Pet insurance is also getting pricer.

There's more demand because pet owners are facing high vet bills and are turning to pet insurance, making it a booming industry.

In 2024, pet insurance premiums reached $3.4 billion by September and likely totaled $4.5 billion by year-end, according to a new market report.

Why Pet Insurance is Expanding

Vet Costs Are Rising : Veterinary prices increased 8.24% from 2023 to 2024, following similar jumps in previous years.

: Veterinary prices increased from 2023 to 2024, following similar jumps in previous years. More Pets : U.S. households now own 87.9 million dogs and 73.8 million cats , increasing demand for vet care.

: U.S. households now own and , increasing demand for vet care. Strong Growth: Pet insurance premiums have more than doubled since 2019, with at least 20% annual growth.

Market Insights

10 Companies Dominate : The top 10 pet insurers control 90% of the market.

: The top 10 pet insurers control of the market. Profitability Varies : Some insurers are profitable, while others struggle with high claims costs.

: Some insurers are profitable, while others struggle with high claims costs. Nationwide’s Policy Drop: The largest U.S. pet insurer, Nationwide, cut 100,000 pet policies due to rising veterinary costs.

Different animals, different rates

But just like with homeowners and auto insurance, rising vet bills are causing premiums to rise. While some industry estimates put the average rate increase at $1 a month each year for dogs and 50 cents for cats, that doesn't tell the whole story.

Rates are based on the pet's age, since older animals may have more healthcare needs. Also, rates could be higher for some breeds.

While many pet owners will tell you that having insurance on their pet saved a lot of money, you should ask the same sort of questions you would when shopping for any type of insurance. The California Department of Insurance offers these questions: