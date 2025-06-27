Smucker is the latest food company to ditch artificial dyes

Smucker joins MAHA-aligned food reform movement, announcing it will eliminate all FD&C synthetic dyes from its consumer products.

In his recent testimony before Congress, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the food industry's responsiveness to his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) campaign, noting that enforcement actions were not required.

Smucker is the latest food company to respond, announcing that it will eliminate all FD&C synthetic colors from its consumer food products by the end of 2027.

The announcement will affect several product categories, including the company’s sugar-free fruit spreads, ice cream toppings, and select items from the popular Hostess brand portfolio. Although the majority of Smucker’s current offerings are already free of synthetic dyes, the company said this initiative reflects a broader push by the food industry to reformulate products for greater transparency and health appeal.

“Throughout our 128-year history, we have successfully evolved our portfolio and product offerings based on shifts in consumer preferences,” said Mark Smucker, chairman and CEO of the company. “Our commitment to remove FD&C colors... represents the latest example of our desire to evolve and our ability to continue to innovate to deliver on the expectations of our consumers.”

The company emphasized its ongoing efforts to align with growing demand for clean-label and naturally sourced ingredients. In recent years, Smucker said it has removed high-fructose corn syrup from its Uncrustables sandwiches and introduced fruit spreads made from all-natural ingredients and with reduced sugar content.

Other companies

Kennedy said other food companies have also been supportive of his efforts. In his Congressional testimony, Kennedy pointed to Starbucks as a notable example, noting the company's commitment to removing artificial dyes, flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and trans fats from its products.

Starbucks has also introduced healthier options, such as a sugar-free vanilla latte with protein banana cold foam, aligning with MAHA's goals to promote public health through improved food standards.

Kennedy said that such voluntary reforms by companies like Starbucks demonstrate a growing industry willingness to support MAHA's vision. He also mentioned that other major food manufacturers, including General Mills and Kraft Heinz, have pledged to remove petroleum-based synthetic dyes from their products within two years.