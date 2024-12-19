SKIL batteries for tools recalled due to fire hazard

Chervon North America has issued a recall for 63,000 of its SKIL 40V 5.0Ah lithium-ion batteries for SKIL lawnmowers and outdoor tools due to a fire hazard.

The firm has received 100 reports of thermal incidents involving the batteries including overheating, melting, smoking and fire. These included eight reports of minor burns and/or smoke inhalation and 49 reports of related property damage.

The batteries were sold at Lowe’s and other hardware and home improvement stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Lowes.com from October 2019 through December 2024 for about $170 for batteries sold individually and about $400 for combination kits with lawnmowers.

This recall involves SKIL brand 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries that were manufactured before May 1, 2021. “SKIL” and “PWRCORE 40” are printed on the batteries.

The recalled batteries were sold individually under the model number BY8708-00 for use with all SKIL 40V tools and were also sold in a combination kit with SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Push Mowers (Model #PM 4910-10) or SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Self-Propelled Mowers (Model #SM4910-10). Only the battery is recalled.

The model number BY8708-00 and manufacturing date code, which is the first three digits of the 9-digit serial number, are located on a nameplate on the top of the battery pack near the battery terminals. The following manufacturing date codes are included:

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lithium-ion batteries and contact Chervon for a free replacement or refund for the price of the battery. Consumers should register for the recall online at www.skil.com/recalls. Chervon will provide a battery collection kit for the consumer to return the recalled battery and will provide the requested remedy upon return of the recalled battery.

Consumers may contact Chervon North America toll-free at 833-476-5325 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at BY8708-00recall@na.chervongroup.com, or online at www.skil.com/recalls or www.skil.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.