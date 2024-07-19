Peacock raises its rates

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, sent out emails to its subscribers this week, announcing a price hike.

“Thank you for being a Peacock subscriber. We want to let you know about an upcoming price increase to your subscription. We are changing the price of Peacock subscription plans as follows:

“If you're a current subscriber on a monthly plan, you'll receive one additional month at the current price. The new pricing will be effective for current subscribers on your next billing date on or after August 17, 2024.”

Want a way around this?

There’s almost always a way around these price increases and no sooner did Peacock announce its price increase but Verizon announced a deal that includes Peacock.

Combined Netflix Premium Plan and Peacock Premium access will be available for $79.99 to Verizon customers for the first time - a considerable $275 savings off the standalone subscription pricing.

MediaPlayNews’ Erik Gruenwedel said this is the first time Netflix and Peacock have been bundled together for an annual offer in which Verizon customers buy one year of Peacock Premium and get one year of Netflix’s Premium plan for free.

To get the Netflix and Peacock bundle, you have to do it through +play, Verizon’s hub for content subscriptions, something Verizon makes available to its mobile and home internet customers.