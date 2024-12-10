JetBlue plans to cancel routes in several cities next year

With many airlines working to make their offerings more attractive to consumers, JetBlue has other ideas.

The airline announced it will be cutting a number of flight routes in 2025, including in and out of several major cities.

“As part of our JetForward strategic plan, JetBlue is focused on building a network that best serves our customers and supports our long-term success,” the company said in a statement.

“Recently, we made some network adjustments in certain markets, removing some underperforming flying from our schedule, allowing us to redeploy resources, including our popular Mint service, toward high-demand markets and new opportunities. In the coming weeks, we will announce how we will redeploy this capacity, including into our European network, providing even more travel options for our customers.”

What can consumers expect in the new year?

Here’s a look at the routes that are being cut in 2025:

Westchester, New York (HPN) – Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

Jacksonville, Florida (JAX) – Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)

New York (JFK) – Austin, Texas (AUS)

New York (JFK) – Houston, Texas (IAH)

New York (JFK) – Miami, Florida (MIA)

New York (JFK) – Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE)

San Jose, California (SJC) – All flights, to and from

Some other changes include:

Mint Business Class seats will no longer be available on Seattle flights.

The summer-only flight from JFK to London’s Gatwick airport will be canceled.

The second daily flight from JFK to Paris will be canceled.

The following flights will be soon only be available in the winter months: Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) – Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) Boston, Massachusetts (BOS) – Grenada (GND) New York (JFK) – Tulum, Mexico (TQO)



This decision comes as JetBlue is looking to eliminate flight routes that aren’t profitable for the company. The end of these routes will help continue to boost profitability and cut costs.

These changes are expected to go into effect at the end of April 2025, and consumers are encouraged to explore the JetBlue website for new options for these soon-to-be canceled routes.