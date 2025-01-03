JetBlue fined $2 million for 'chronic flight delays'

JetBlue has been slapped with a $2 million fine for "chronic flight delays," the Department of Transport said Friday, marking the first time the government agency has fined an airline on the issue as it investigates other airlines.

The order requires JetBlue to "cease and desist" its chronic flight delays and half of the $2 million fine will go to JetBlue customers who suffered from the flight delays within the next year, while the other half goes to the U.S. Treasury, the Transport Department said.

JetBlue ran four flight flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Raleigh-Durham that were often delayed for five months straight in a row, or longer, at least 145 times between June 2022 through Nov. 2023, the Transport Department said.

Despite warnings, the Transport Department said JetBlue continued to operate more "chronically delayed" flights between Fort Lauderdale and Orlando and JFK, and between Fort Lauderdale and Windsor Locks.

A spokesperson for JetBlue told ConsumerAffairs that it has invested "tens of millions of dollars" to prevent flight delays over the past couple years, but a big reason there are delays is poor air traffic control.

"The U.S. should have the safest, most efficient, and advanced air traffic control system in the world, and we urge the incoming administration to prioritize modernizing outdated ATC technology and addressing chronic air traffic controller staffing shortages to reduce ATC delays that affect millions of air travelers each year," the JetBlue spokesperson said.

Are more airlines going to be fined for delaying flights?

This will likely not be the last time an airline will be fined for delays since the Transport Department said it is "has ongoing investigations into other airlines for unrealistic flight schedules."

“The department will enforce the law against airlines with chronic delays or unrealistic scheduling practices in order to protect healthy competition and ensure passengers are treated fairly," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who leaves office in weeks.

Still, it remains unclear how the incoming Trump administration will take up the issue.

'A long time coming' for JetBlue

JetBlue has long been among the airlines with the highest shares of passenger complaints, cancellation rates and worst on-time rates, said Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director at nonprofit U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

“This is the kind of wake-up call that’s a long time coming," she said. "The chronically delayed flights are just one part of a bigger problem."

Murray said the Transport Department should also start scrutinizing flights that are canceled more than seven days before departure.

“They’re considered 'discontinued,' not canceled, and aren’t tracked by [the Transport Department]," she said. "Yet this can be a huge problem for travelers if they have to scramble to rebook.”