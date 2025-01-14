GoodRx for Pets offers prescription discounts for pets

Pet owners now have a new online resource that can help them save money.

GoodRx, a company known for offering consumers coupons and discounts on prescription drugs, has a new arm of its company specifically for pets – GoodRx for Pets.

The new platform will allow pet owners to access deep discounts on some of the most popular pet medications, as well as simplify the process of getting prescriptions for your pets.

"Pet owners have been using GoodRx for years to save on medications for their beloved pets for conditions like anxiety and seizures - to the tune of several million prescriptions per year,” said Aaron Crittenden, SVP of Rx Marketplace at GoodRx.

“It's a pretty strong signal of value when people use your platform for something you haven't actively pursued. So, we decided to build a focused experience for pet owners with a broader range of medications, more savings, and easy access through both pharmacies and home delivery. We're excited about what GoodRx for Pets can do for American households over time."

Helping pet owners save money

The primary goal of GoodRx for Pets is to help pet owners save money on their pets’ medications. The company is offering significant discounts on medications for some of the most common conditions for dogs, cats, and other pets – allergies, pain, seizures, diabetes, anxiety, and more.

Pet owners can skip going through their vet’s office and instead have the prescriptions filled at their local pharmacy or have them delivered to their doors. The vet’s office will have to supply its DEA number, which the pharmacy will need to fill the prescription. From there, the orders will be all set.

If the medication is pet-specific and a traditional pharmacy doesn’t carry it, pet owners can still utilize GoodRx for Pets. With the help of the e-commerce platform Allivet, consumers can search for any medication on GoodRx for Pets and have it delivered.

The site will also allow pet owners to do a side-by-side comparison of different medication prices to help consumers make the choice that best fits their budgets.

Additionally, pet owners can find health and wellness resources for their animals through GoodRx for Pets. The collection of expert articles and videos is designed to help pet owners learn more about giving their pets the highest quality of care.