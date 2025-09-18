FTC, states sue Ticketmaster and Live Nation over ticketing abuses

FTC and seven states allege Ticketmaster conspired with brokers to inflate ticket prices.

Lawsuit claims deceptive pricing, fake purchase limits, and billions in hidden fees.

Trump administration calls the action a “monumental step” toward protecting fans.

The Federal Trade Commission and seven states filed a sweeping lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment and its Ticketmaster subsidiary, accusing the companies of coordinating with ticket brokers to illegally drive up the cost of live event tickets.

According to the complaint, Ticketmaster allowed brokers to harvest millions of dollars’ worth of tickets from the primary market, then profited when those tickets were resold on its own platform at inflated prices. The practice, regulators say, forced consumers to pay substantially more than face value for concerts, sports, and other events.

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson said the lawsuit follows President Donald Trump’s March executive order directing federal agencies to protect consumers from ticketing abuses. “American live entertainment is the best in the world and should be accessible to all of us,” Ferguson said. “It should not cost an arm and a leg to take the family to a baseball game or attend your favorite musician’s show.”

Alleged deceptive practices

The FTC complaint outlines a series of alleged violations, including:

Bait-and-switch pricing: Ticketmaster advertised artificially low ticket prices that excluded mandatory fees—sometimes totaling 44% of the base price—that were added only at checkout. Regulators say the company collected $16.4 billion in such fees from 2019 through 2024.

Fake purchase limits: Although Ticketmaster claimed to impose strict limits on how many tickets consumers could buy, brokers allegedly bypassed those rules using thousands of fake accounts and proxy servers. Internal reviews showed just five brokers controlling more than 246,000 tickets across nearly 2,600 events.

Collusion with brokers: Ticketmaster allegedly turned a “blind eye” to abuses because inflated resale prices boosted its profits. The company even provided brokers with tools like its TradeDesk software to help manage mass ticket resales.

The FTC also cited internal company documents showing Ticketmaster declined to implement stronger anti-fraud measures—such as third-party ID verification—because such steps would reduce revenue.

Market Dominance

Ticketmaster controls as much as 80% of ticketing at major U.S. concert venues and has steadily expanded into the resale market. Between 2019 and 2024, consumers spent more than $82.6 billion buying tickets through the company.

Publicly, Ticketmaster has claimed to oppose broker practices that undermine ordinary fans. But in private, regulators say, executives admitted the company benefited from brokers’ ability to manipulate ticket availability and pricing.

The lawsuit accuses Ticketmaster and Live Nation of violating the FTC Act and the Better Online Ticket Sales Act. Regulators are seeking civil penalties and additional monetary relief. If successful, the case could reshape how tickets are sold for concerts, sporting events, and other live entertainment in the U.S.