Ford recalls more than a quarter-million vehicles for brake fluid leak

Vehicle owners can contact Ford or the NHTSA for more information and check if their vehicle is affected by visiting nhtsa.gov and entering their license plate or VIN.

Ford is recalling 273,789 2022-2024 Navigator and Expedition vehicles. The front brake lines may contact the engine air cleaner outlet pipe and become damaged, possibly resulting in a brake fluid leak and a loss of front brake function.

What to do

Dealers will inspect the front brake line and replace the brake line or air cleaner outlet pipe, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 26, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S47.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is part of this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

