Consumers warned not to use alcohol fire pits

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a critical consumer alert, urging consumers to stop purchasing or using fire pits designed to burn pooled alcohol or other liquid fuels.

These products, often marketed as tabletop fire pits, fire pots, miniature fireplaces, or portable indoor fires, pose significant safety risks and should be immediately discontinued and disposed of by consumers. Retailers are also advised to halt sales of these hazardous items.

In October, Colsen issued a recall for about 89,500 fire pits because the company said there is a risk of serious burn injuries from flames jetting from the pit and spreading fire. At the time there had been 31 incidents reported, some resulting in serious burns.

Since 2019, CPSC said alcohol fire pits have been linked to two fatalities and over 60 injuries, prompting the CPSC's stern warning. This alert follows previous advisories concerning FLIKRFIRE Tabletop Fireplaces and the recall of Colsen-branded tabletop fire pits.

Regulators said the primary danger associated with these fire pits arises from their design, which requires users to pour isopropyl alcohol or other liquid fuels into an open container before ignition.

This process violates the voluntary safety standard ASTM F3363-19, intended to prevent pool fires and flame jetting. These standards are crucial in mitigating the risks of flames spreading across the surface of pooled liquids and preventing explosive flame jetting incidents.

Extreme temperatures

The fuels used in these fire pits, such as isopropyl alcohol and ethanol, burn at temperatures exceeding 1,600°F, capable of inflicting third-degree burns in under a second. Igniting these fuels in an open container can lead to uncontrollable pool fires, producing unexpectedly large and intense flames that may extend beyond the confines of the fire pit.

A particularly perilous hazard, flame jetting, can occur during the refueling process if any flame remains present. This phenomenon can cause an explosive reaction, propelling flames and burning liquid onto users or nearby individuals. The CPSC has released a safety video demonstrating the severe impact and reach of flame jetting.

These dangerous products are widely available through various retailers and online platforms. The CPSC strongly advises consumers to discontinue use and dispose of any alcohol or liquid-burning fire pits and urges sellers to remove these items from their inventories immediately.