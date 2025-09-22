Amazon’s Prime marketing campaign goes on trial in Seattle

A landmark trial begins, as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission moves forward with allegations that Amazon systematically misled consumers into signing up for its Prime membership.

The FTC claims Amazon used deceptive interface designs — so-called “dark patterns” — to enroll users in automatically-renewing Prime subscriptions without meaningful consent, and made cancellation needlessly difficult.

In recent pretrial rulings, a judge found Amazon violated the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA) by collecting billing information before disclosing key membership terms, and also held that Amazon executives could be held personally liable if the FTC’s allegations are proven.



Millions of people are members of Amazon’s Prime but the Federal Trade Commission claims some are members against their will and find it hard to cancel.

After years of investigation, legal wrangling, and preliminary rulings, the trial in FTC v. Amazon.com Inc. begins this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle. The FTC is seeking remedies for what it describes as “years-long” deceptive practices tied to Amazon’s Prime program.

The allegations include:

Deceptive signup flows: The complaint says that Amazon routinely presents consumers with options that make Prime subscription a default or overwhelming choice. Buttons enrolling customers tend to be large, prominently displayed, and worded to emphasize benefits (“free shipping,” “trial,” etc.), while the option to decline is obscured by size, position, or weaker language.

Billing before full disclosure: According to the FTC, in many cases, Amazon collected payment information from prospective Prime members before clearly disclosing all the terms of the subscription — including its automatic renewal, cancellation requirements, or full cost.

“Iliad” cancellation scheme: The FTC alleges Amazon made the cancellation process overly long, labyrinthine, and discouraging. Internally, this complex cancellation path has been referred to as “Iliad” — involving multiple pages, numerous clicks, and many choices or “offers” intended to persuade customers to stay.

What’s at stake

The FTC is seeking civil penalties, injunctive relief (changes to how the Prime subscription and cancellation flows are structured), and possibly consumer refunds for people harmed by these alleged practices.

Amazon strongly denies the claims, arguing that its disclosures are clear, that customers have the requisite information to make informed decisions, and that it has taken steps to simplify cancellation flows in response to feedback and regulatory pressure.

U.S. District Court Judge John Chun has already granted the FTC significant pretrial victories, ruling that Amazon violated ROSCA (Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, a U.S. federal law passed in 2010), rejecting motions to dismiss major parts of the FTC’s case, and allowing claims of executive liability to move forward.

The case builds on evolving legal scrutiny over “dark patterns” and subscription models with auto-renewal features. Regulators in the U.S. and abroad have increasingly focused on such practices as potentially deceptive under consumer protection laws.

The outcome of the jury trial may hinge on whether the FTC can prove that users were “tricked” in a legally meaningful way — showing that Amazon’s interfaces and disclosures failed to give consumers a clear, informed choice.