Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Travel News

Airline and Airport News

Travel news

Airlines soaring to new heights: cancellations down, passenger rights up

There’s more positive things going on at airports, too

Featured Travel news photo

It’s been a rough few years for the airline industry. What became the not-so-friendly skies after one Boeing 737 after another proved to be defective, Southwest suffering meltdowns, and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) in a constant tug of war with airlines about cancellations and delays, one of those question marks is starting to show a positive response.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that the flight cancellation rate for the first half of ...

Read article
Featured Travel news photo

Latest Articles

  1. Flying somewhere with prescription meds? Be careful.
  2. AAA predicts 71 million Americans will travel over the July 4th holiday
  3. Passport renewal now quicker and easier
  4. Traveling this summer? Experts offer some dos and don'ts.
  5. Six ways your dream vacation could turn into a passport nightmare

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Airline and Airport News delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.