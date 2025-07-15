Walmart's back-to-school sale has lower prices than last year

Walmart’s back-to-school sale features over 200 rollbacks and 2,000+ items under $10, with full supply lists starting under $10.

Budget-friendly school lunch bundles let parents pack 10 lunches for under $20, with one-click shopping available.

Parents can get everything on their child’s school supply list with one click for under $10.





With retailers like Target and Dollar General preparing for the back-to-school season, Walmart is the latest big-name store to announce its back-to-school sale.

Some of the highlights: a full back-to-school stock-up for under $65 and school supplies at lower prices than last year.

“We understand how important it is for families and teachers to save time and money when preparing for the school year,” Denise Incandela, executive vice president, Fashion, Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

“As the go-to destination for back-to-school shopping, we’re proud to offer another year of incredible value — including school supplies, must-have styles and essentials.”

School supply checklist

Walmart is offering school supplies at prices lower than last year, and here’s a look at some of the deals:

More than 200 back-to-school rollbacks

100+ supplies priced under $1

1,000+ supplies priced under $5

2,000+ supplies priced under $10

On top of that, shoppers can get Walmart's back-to-school essentials list – which is priced under $10 – with just one click. Here’s what’s included:

Pen+Gear 5-inch Blunt-tip Kids Scissors, School Supplies, Multi-Purpose, Blue: $0.92

Pen+Gear Crayons, Assorted Colors, 24 Count: $0.25

Pen+Gear Pink Block Erasers, 2 Count: $0.47

EXPO Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Black, 2 Count: $2.47

Pen+Gear Wide Ruled Filler Paper, 10.5" x 8", 150 Sheets: $0.97

Pen+Gear School Glue Sticks, Washable/Disappearing Purple, 0.21 oz 2 Count, Dry Time 3 Min: $0.25

Pen+Gear Sharpened Colored Pencils, Assorted Colors, 12 Count: $0.50

Pen+Gear Letter Size 3-Prong Paper Folder, Green: $0.25

Pen+Gear Wide Ruled 1-Subject Notebook, 8" x 10.5", Blue, 70 Sheets: $0.45

Pen+Gear Pocket Highlighter, Chisel Tip, Yellow, 2 Count: $0.88

Pen+Gear #2 HB Unsharpened Wood Pencils, Yellow, 24 Count: $0.92

Pen+Gear Lightweight Plastic Pencil Box with Snap-on Lid, Clear, 1-Pack: $0.97

Pack lunches for less

In addition to supplies, Walmart also has deals on school lunch favorites.

Similar to the school supply checklist, shoppers can take advantage of Walmart’s one-click kids’ lunch essentials. The list includes everything you need to make 10 school lunches for under $20. Here’s what you get:

Great Value Concord Grape Jelly, 18 oz: $1.98

Great Value White Sandwich Bread, 20 oz: $1.42

Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter, 16 oz: $1.94

Fresh Banana, Each: $0.28/each ($2.80 total)

Smartfood Popcorn White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn Snacks, 0.625 oz Bags, 10 Count Multipack: $5.37

Welch's Fruit Snacks, Mixed Fruit, 10 Count Snack Box, 0.8oz Snack Packs, Gluten Free: $2.97

Capri Sun Roarin' Waters Fruit Punch Wave Flavored Water Kids Drink Pouches, 10 Ct Box, 6 fl oz Pouches, Crisp, Light, Thin: $2.68

Walmart also has other one-click food options depending on your needs and preferences, including a healthier lunch option (under $20), a dorm food basket (under $50), and a snack stock-up (under $25).

All of Walmart’s back-to-school deals are available online and in-store, as well as with any pick-up or delivery option.