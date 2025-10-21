Write a review
How to serve Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people for under $40 at Walmart

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Walmart's 2025 Thanksgiving meal bundle serves 10 for under $4 per person, featuring turkey, sides, and dessert items.

Holiday meal magic: One-click simplicity, big brands, and small price

  • Walmart’s 2025 Thanksgiving meal bundle serves 10 people for less than $4 per person.

  • The bundle includes over 20 items — turkey, sides, dessert ingredients — featuring national and private-brand favorites.

  • The offer is easy to grab online or in-store with convenient pickup/delivery options to take the stress out of holiday prep.

Holiday hosting can feel like running a marathon: stockings to hang, dishes to prep, and a budget that somehow balloons faster than the gravy boat. 

That’s where Walmart steps in with a straw-saver of a deal: its annual Thanksgiving meal bundle for 2025 is back — and it’s better (and more affordable) than ever. 

Whether you’re feeding family, friends or “friends-giving,” this one-click solution gives you a classic Thanksgiving spread — without the typical stress or sticker-shock.

“We know every dollar and minute counts – which is why we are offering a low priced, one-click Thanksgiving Meal Basket featuring iconic brands like Butterball and Stove Top alongside trusted Walmart private brand items,” Walmart’s President and CEO John Furner said in a news release. 

“We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity or tradition.” 

The details: What’s in the bundle & how much it costs

Here’s the lowdown: this year the bundle is priced at $39.92 (serving 10 people — under $4 per person) according to the online “Thanksgiving Value Meal” listing. It includes the following items (while supplies last, and availability may vary):

  • Butterball Turkey (10-16 lbs): $13.14

  • Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz bag: $1.42

  • Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag: $3.27

  • Great Value Brown Gravy Mix: $0.32/each (two required) 

  • Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn, 15 oz: $0.50/each (three required) 

  • Fresh Baby-Cut Carrots, 2 lb. bag: $1.82

  • Great Value Cut Green Beans, 14.5 oz can: $0.50/each (three required) 

  • Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can: $1.00

  • Kinder’s Crispy Fried Onion: $2.97

  • Great Value Artisan Crafted Macaroni and Cheese: $1.47/each (three required) 

  • Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix, 2-count: $3.64

  • Great Value Brown and Serve White Dinner Rolls, 12-count: $1.38

  • Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts, Two 9-inch Pie Crust & Pans: $1.87

  • Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz: $1.16

  • Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 oz: $1.00

You’re getting a full spread — turkey, vegetable sides, mac and cheese, dessert-friendly ingredients — all for around $40. 

And it doesn’t stop there. Walmart is offering extra bundle options this year: a gluten-free meal basket, a balanced-swaps basket (more protein, healthier sides), and a prime-rib meal basket for a more upscale twist. 

To make it even easier: you can shop online or in store, pick up your basket with adhesive simplicity, or even have it delivered — and if you’re a first-time Pickup & Delivery customer you may qualify for free express delivery. 

