How to serve Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people for under $40 at Walmart

Walmart’s 2025 Thanksgiving meal bundle serves 10 people for less than $4 per person.

The bundle includes over 20 items — turkey, sides, dessert ingredients — featuring national and private-brand favorites.

The offer is easy to grab online or in-store with convenient pickup/delivery options to take the stress out of holiday prep.

Holiday hosting can feel like running a marathon: stockings to hang, dishes to prep, and a budget that somehow balloons faster than the gravy boat.

That’s where Walmart steps in with a straw-saver of a deal: its annual Thanksgiving meal bundle for 2025 is back — and it’s better (and more affordable) than ever.

Whether you’re feeding family, friends or “friends-giving,” this one-click solution gives you a classic Thanksgiving spread — without the typical stress or sticker-shock.

“We know every dollar and minute counts – which is why we are offering a low priced, one-click Thanksgiving Meal Basket featuring iconic brands like Butterball and Stove Top alongside trusted Walmart private brand items,” Walmart’s President and CEO John Furner said in a news release.

“We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity or tradition.”

The details: What’s in the bundle & how much it costs

Here’s the lowdown: this year the bundle is priced at $39.92 (serving 10 people — under $4 per person) according to the online “Thanksgiving Value Meal” listing. It includes the following items (while supplies last, and availability may vary):

Butterball Turkey (10-16 lbs): $13.14

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz bag: $1.42

Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag: $3.27

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix: $0.32/each (two required)

Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn, 15 oz: $0.50/each (three required)

Fresh Baby-Cut Carrots, 2 lb. bag: $1.82

Great Value Cut Green Beans, 14.5 oz can: $0.50/each (three required)

Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz can: $1.00

Kinder’s Crispy Fried Onion: $2.97

Great Value Artisan Crafted Macaroni and Cheese: $1.47/each (three required)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix, 2-count: $3.64

Great Value Brown and Serve White Dinner Rolls, 12-count: $1.38

Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts, Two 9-inch Pie Crust & Pans: $1.87

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz: $1.16

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 oz: $1.00

You’re getting a full spread — turkey, vegetable sides, mac and cheese, dessert-friendly ingredients — all for around $40.

And it doesn’t stop there. Walmart is offering extra bundle options this year: a gluten-free meal basket, a balanced-swaps basket (more protein, healthier sides), and a prime-rib meal basket for a more upscale twist.

To make it even easier: you can shop online or in store, pick up your basket with adhesive simplicity, or even have it delivered — and if you’re a first-time Pickup & Delivery customer you may qualify for free express delivery.