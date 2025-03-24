This is how much it costs to have a dog or cat in 2025, survey says

Like nearly everything else, the costs for having a dog or cat have been rising fast.

The average yearly cost for having a dog is $3,343 and $1,963 for cats in 2025, up from $3,113 and $1,788, respectively, in 2024, according to Rover, an app where people can arrange for pet care and other services, which surveyed 1,000 U.S. pet owners.

Pet costs have risen significantly in recent years after inflation: In 2023, the average yearly cost for raising a dog was $2,083 and $963 for cats.

Nearly half of respondents said they worry about the rising cost of pet care over their animal's lifetime.

Over a 10-year lifetime, average costs are $34,258 for dogs and $36,123 for cats as of 2025, Rover said.

"While the lifetime costs of a pet can potentially be overwhelming, the average healthy dog or cat can live for a decade or more, and the love and companionship they provide is priceless," said Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, Rover Pet People panelist and owner of the Kleinburg Veterinary Hospital, in the report.

The biggest expense? Pet food and treats, according to 66% of survey respondents.

Still, 34% of respondents said their spending on pets would be one of the last areas they cut if expenses were tight, showing how people are devoted to their animals.

Inflation and tariffs are also worrying many pet parents.

Some 48% said they are concerned that tariffs will raise prices for their pet expenses and a separate 31% said the cost of pet items appear to be rising faster than other household or personal care items.

But there is soome positive news: Costs for adopting a dog or cat, including vaccines and neutering, dropped 19% for dogs and 16% for cats in 2025.

"Adopting from a shelter is the most budget-friendly way to welcome a pet into the family," Rover said.

How to save money on pets

Survey respondents and Rover said there a few ways to save money raising a cat or dog:

Subscriptions: There are various websites that offer low-cst subscriptions to treats and toys.

There are various websites that offer low-cst subscriptions to treats and toys. Set budget: Track expenses for pets and maintain a monthly budget.

Track expenses for pets and maintain a monthly budget. Savings: Set aside money for potential emergencies.

Set aside money for potential emergencies. Pet insurance: Insuring pets for medical emergencies is a good idea to save costs in the long run. On average, pet insurance costs $53.34 per month for dogs and $32.25 for cats, according to the North American Pet Insurance Association. (ConsumerAffairs has reviews of pet insurance here.)

Insuring pets for medical emergencies is a good idea to save costs in the long run. On average, pet insurance costs $53.34 per month for dogs and $32.25 for cats, according to the North American Pet Insurance Association. (ConsumerAffairs has reviews of pet insurance here.) Dry food: Switching from fresh to dry dog food can save up to $3,000 a year, resulting in a 78% decrease in costs for dog food, Rover said.

Switching from fresh to dry dog food can save up to $3,000 a year, resulting in a 78% decrease in costs for dog food, Rover said. Local community: There are often organizations that offer used pet items, such as ramps, cat trees and orthopedic beds, and lower-cost veterinary services.

There are often organizations that offer used pet items, such as ramps, cat trees and orthopedic beds, and lower-cost veterinary services. Online meds: It is generally cheaper to buy pet medications online.

