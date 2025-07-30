Procter & Gamble will start raising prices in August

P&G will raise prices on roughly 25% of its U.S. product portfolio starting in August.

The increases, averaging mid-single digits (~2–3%), are designed to offset about $1 billion in new tariff-driven costs in fiscal 2026.

While quarterly earnings beat expectations, the company revised its full-year forecast downward and announced cost-cutting and leadership changes.

Consumers may begin to feel more of the effects of tariffs in the coming weeks. Procter & Gamble, a major manufacturer of household products, has confirmed it will impose price increases on approximately one‑quarter of its U.S. product lineup beginning next month, in response to steep new tariffs impacting its supply chain.

The company said recent duties on imports from China, Canada and other countries are expected to cost about $1 billion before taxes in fiscal 2026, prompting the decision to adjust consumer prices accordingly.

P&G’s chief financial officer, Andre Schulten, described average increases in the mid-single-digit range for affected SKUs, emphasizing that pricing will vary by category and retailer partnership. The company has already shared these plans with major clients like Walmart and Target.

Sticker shock

For households and small businesses relying on staples like Tide, Pampers, Crest, Bounty, and other P&G brands, sticker shock could emerge at checkout starting in August. While the overall rise may seem modest, concentrated increases on frequently purchased items could strain budgets.

Meanwhile, retailers and analysts expect consumers to explore cheaper alternatives or delay purchases to manage expenses.

P&G manufactures nearly 90% of its products in the U.S., so that isn’t the problem. The tariff pain mainly stems from imported raw materials and packaging, predominantly sourced from China.