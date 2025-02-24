Parenting Tips and Strategies

Write a review
The "Parental Guidance" living topic provides an extensive resource for parents navigating the complexities of raising children. It covers various aspects including the impacts of parental behavior on children's development, the importance of health and nutrition, the role of physical activity, and managing screen time. It also addresses challenges such as managing stress and anxiety in children, fostering healthy relationships, and ensuring safety. The content includes expert advice, research findings, and practical tips to help parents support their children's physical, emotional, and cognitive development. Additionally, it underscores the importance of creating a positive environment and using effective communication to nurture well-rounded, resilient children.

Update: First measles death reported in Texas

Counties with the lowest vaccination rates have the highest number of cases

UPDATE 2/26: Health officials in Texas are reporting the first death from an outbreak of measles. An unvaccinated school-aged child died after being hospitalized in Lubbock, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

At least 18 people have been hospitalized over the past month, most of them children. Officials say nearly 140 people have become ill in Texas and New Mexico.

Before a vaccine was introduced in the 1960s, measles killed 400 to 500 people per y...

