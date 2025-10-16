Here’s why you’re seeing teal pumpkins on front porches at Halloween

Teal pumpkins signal allergy-friendly treats — homes with teal pumpkins offer non-food items for kids with food allergies.

The movement is part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, a nationwide effort by Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE).

Parents and neighbors alike can participate easily by displaying a teal pumpkin and offering safe alternatives.

As Halloween decorations go up and candy bowls fill across the country, a growing number of homes are adding an unexpected color to the mix — teal. Bright blue-green pumpkins are appearing on front porches, but they aren’t just trendy décor; they carry a message of inclusion and safety for children with food allergies and other dietary restrictions.

The Teal Pumpkin Project, launched in 2014 by Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), encourages households to place a teal-colored pumpkin on their porch to let trick-or-treaters know that allergy-friendly treats are available. Instead of traditional candies that often contain peanuts, milk, soy, or gluten, participating homes offer small toys, stickers, glow sticks, or other non-food surprises.

Why it matters

For the roughly one in 13 children in the United States with food allergies, Halloween can be a stressful time. Many popular candies contain common allergens, and even a trace amount can trigger a serious reaction. The teal pumpkin provides a simple visual cue that helps families plan safe routes for their children and participate in the fun without fear.

Dr. Sung Poblete, CEO of FARE, has said the initiative “helps make Halloween safer and more inclusive for all children,” while also raising awareness about the seriousness of food allergies.

How to participate

Getting involved in the Teal Pumpkin Project is easy:

Display a teal pumpkin on your doorstep — you can buy one or paint a real pumpkin. Offer non-food treats, such as bubbles, erasers, temporary tattoos, or small toys. List your house on the Teal Pumpkin Project map, available on FARE’s website, so families know where to find allergy-friendly stops.

FARE also recommends keeping non-food treats in a separate bowl from candy to prevent cross-contamination.

What began as a grassroots idea in a Tennessee community has grown into a nationwide campaign spanning all 50 states — and even international communities. The teal pumpkin has become a symbol of kindness and awareness, reminding neighbors that inclusion can start with something as small as a pumpkin on the porch.