New research finds most baby foods on grocery shelves are ultra-processed

A new peer-reviewed study found that about 71% of U.S. baby and toddler foods sold in major grocery stores are classified as ultra-processed.

Ultra-processed products tend to contain more added sugars, sodium, and industrial additives like flavor enhancers and thickeners than less-processed foods.

These findings highlight how common highly-processed commercial foods have become for infants, raising questions about nutrition and labeling transparency.

When you’re shopping for baby food — whether jars, pouches, or snacks — you’re likely focused on nutrition: veggies, fruits, maybe a little protein. But a recent scientific study published in Nutrients shows that the majority of those products are what researchers call ultra-processed foods (or UPFs).

That term might sound a bit technical, but it simply refers to foods formulated with industrial ingredients and additives that go well beyond basic pureed produce. Instead of mostly whole ingredients, these products often contain flavoring agents, thickening agents, emulsifiers and even artificial colors.

This level of processing isn’t just an academic label — it shapes what ends up in your cart and on your baby’s plate, especially at a stage when taste preferences and dietary habits are being formed.

The study

To figure out just how processed baby foods really are, scientists took a deep look at the ingredient lists and composition of 651 different infant and toddler foods sold in the top 10 grocery retailers in the U.S. in 2023.

Here’s what they did:

Collected product data from real store shelves and online listings.

Identified ingredients using standardized food classification systems.

Applied the NOVA system, a widely used framework that categorizes foods according to how processed they are — from unprocessed or minimally processed to highly or ultra-processed.

Compared nutrient levels, like sugar and sodium, between ultra-processed and less-processed products.

The researchers also counted how many processed ingredients each item contained and noted which types of additives were most common.

The results

The headline result is clear: about 71% of the products examined were classified as ultra-processed. That means most baby and toddler foods on store shelves rely heavily on industrial ingredients and additives.

Digging deeper, the study showed that:

Additives were everywhere. Flavor enhancers, thickeners, emulsifiers and colors appeared frequently — and some products had more than 50 distinct ingredients listed.

Sugar and sodium levels were higher in ultra-processed items compared with less-processed counterparts, and added sugars were found only in the ultra-processed group.

Energy density was also higher among ultra-processed foods — meaning more calories packed into the same amount of food.

These patterns held true across many categories, from fruit-based snacks to savory meals — even ones that might seem like straightforward nutrition choices.

In other words, if you peel back the labels and really look at what’s in that squeeze pouch or jar, most baby foods on the market are a blend of industrial ingredients, flavors and additives rather than simple purees of fruits and vegetables. Which is exactly why more parents and health experts are paying closer attention to what’s inside those familiar packages.

What parents should know

The study doesn’t suggest that every jar or pouch is “bad,” but it does show how common ultra-processed options have become in the baby food aisle. For parents, that makes ingredient labels especially important.

Ultra-processed foods are typically identified not just by what they contain — fruits, vegetables or grains — but by added components like flavorings, thickeners, emulsifiers and added sugars.

Because infants and toddlers are still developing taste preferences, researchers note that early exposure to sweeter or more energy-dense foods may shape what children prefer later on. The findings may prompt some families to look more closely at product labels, compare ingredient lists, or consider less-processed options when available.

In short, the study highlights transparency: understanding how foods are made — not just how they’re marketed — can help parents make informed choices in a grocery aisle that’s increasingly dominated by highly formulated products.