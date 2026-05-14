A Chick-fil-A location is offering free ice cream if families ditch phones at the table

Free ice cream for unplugging: A Maryland Chick-fil-A location is rewarding families for putting their phones away during meals with a free cone.

Phones are taking over mealtime: Many Americans say devices increasingly distract from real family conversations.

A simple challenge: Instead of lecturing families, the restaurant turns unplugging into a fun reward system.

A Chick-fil-A location in Maryland is offering customers a pretty unusual deal right now: put your phones away during dinner and get a free ice cream cone.

They’re calling it the “Cell Phone Coop Challenge,” where families place their phones into a small tabletop box during their meal. If nobody touches their phone until the meal is over, everyone at the table receives a free Icedream Cone.

The challenge quickly started getting attention online because it taps into something many families are struggling with right now, which is that their phones are often taking over mealtime.

And based on the numbers, it’s clearly a real issue with families.

Americans are increasingly distracted during meals

According to a 2023 study cited by Fox Business:

68% of households say someone uses their phone during meals

65% say they dislike it

42% believe it’s rude

For a lot of families, dinner now includes scrolling TikTok, answering work emails, watching YouTube, or texting during conversations.

People may technically be sitting together, but they’re often mentally somewhere else entirely.

Why the Chick-fil-A challenge is getting attention

Part of the reason this promotion resonates is because it doesn’t feel preachy.

The restaurant isn’t banning phones or lecturing families about screen time during dinner. Instead, it turns putting phones away into a small challenge with a tasty reward attached.

And honestly, it’s a pretty smart marketing idea.

A soft-serve cone costs very little for the restaurant, but the promotion creates:

Social media buzz

Repeat visits

Positive brand attention

And some would argue that it also gives parents an easier way to introduce phone-free meals without becoming “the bad guy.”

Restaurants are becoming one of the last 'shared spaces'

One reason this story is resonating is because many Americans feel like uninterrupted conversation is becoming increasingly rare.

Phones now follow people everywhere and seem to be omnipresent. And unlike TV, phones tend to isolate each person into their own separate feed or algorithm.

That’s why some families are intentionally trying to create small “phone-free zones” during the day. For many parents, mealtime feels like the easiest place to start.

Pro tip: If you want to try something similar at home, avoid going from “phones everywhere” to a full ban overnight. Families usually have better success starting with one phone-free dinner per week or a short challenge during meals.

The psychology behind the free ice cream trick

Behavior experts have long said small incentives can be surprisingly effective at changing habits. And this promotion works because it replaces conflict with reward.

Instead of: “Get off your phone.”

The message becomes: “Let’s see if we can all do this together.”

That subtle shift matters, especially when dealing with teenagers and younger kids who might roll their eyes otherwise.

Some families are already creating their own versions

Many parents online said they already use similar systems at home, including:

Everyone stacking phones during dinner

The first person to grab their phone pays for dessert

Phones staying in the car when dining at a restaurant

Screen-free family nights

The goal usually isn’t eliminating technology completely; it’s more about creating short periods where everyone is fully present.

The Chick-fil-A “Cell Phone Coop Challenge” may sound gimmicky at first, but it taps into a frustration many Americans share. People are increasingly exhausted by feeling constantly connected, constantly distracted, and constantly interrupted by screens.

And while a free ice cream cone won’t solve that problem entirely, it does create a much-needed uninterrupted conversation around the dinner table.